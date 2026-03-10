The overall risk of being struck by lightning is already low, with odds of one and 15,300 of being hit in your lifetime (defined as 80 years), according to the National Weather Service (NWS). But there are proper safety precautions one can take to further protect themselves when lightning is a risk in their area. When thunder roars, get indoors, is a phase used to remind people the safest place during a thunderstorm is inside. If you can’t get indoors, here are some other precautions you could take to protect yourself during a thunderstorm:

•Cars are better than nothing: While being in an enclosed car is not as safe as being inside a building, it is safer than staying outside.

•Stay low: It’s best to get as low to the ground as possible; you do not want to be the tallest thing around during a thunderstorm.

•Avoid bodies of water: Water is an excellent conductor of electricity, meaning it can travel far.

•Tents and pavilions are not good options: Many tents and pavilions have metallic or at least frames made of other conductive materials. They are just as risky to stand under as a lone, tall tree.

•Don’t dawdle: While lightning can occasionally strike farther away, it typically strikes within a 10-mile radius around the storm. If you can hear thunder, then it’s time to get inside.

•Always check the forecast before heading outside: If you know you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time, far from any nearby buildings or your car, check your local forecast before you leave the house for the day.