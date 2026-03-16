Record-shattering March scorcher: 70 million to bake in summerlike heat dome into weekend

Record-challenging heat will surge across the Southwest this week as a stubborn heat dome sends temperatures into the 90s and even past 100 degrees in some cities, levels more typical of late spring or early summer.

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Strong wind gusts in northern Texas kicked up a wall of dust, reducing visibility and creating dangerous driving conditions that caused pileups on March 15.

Much of the Southwest will jump from springlike conditions to summerlike heat this week, with temperatures climbing well into the 90s in many areas and even topping 100 degrees in some locations which are more typical of early summer. The heat dome will have staying power and may not begin to weaken until this weekend to early next week.

A burst of summerlike heat will build across the Southwest this week, pushing temperatures in many areas into the 90s and some past 100 degrees. Monthly records may be challenged, and the heat could hold into the weekend or early next week.

When a large area of high pressure develops through much of the atmosphere, as it does during a heat dome, the air becomes very stable. Clouds struggle to form, and rainfall is unlikely. As the heat dome strengthens, temperatures continue to climb.

Los Angeles

In downtown Los Angeles, record highs will be challenged or broken on multiple days through Friday as temperatures climb into the 90s. Highs in the upper 90s are forecast Tuesday through Thursday.

The all-time March record high of 99 degrees, set on March 29, 1879, may also be challenged in L.A. The earliest 100-degree reading downtown occurred on April 4, 1989, during a multi-day heat wave that produced temperatures as high as 106.

Las Vegas

Across the mountains and deserts to the east, Las Vegas is forecast to reach 90 degrees or higher from Tuesday through next Monday. Records will be challenged through Saturday, and on some days, highs could exceed the previous records by 7-10 degrees.

If Las Vegas reaches 100 on Friday, it would beat the city's earliest 100-degree temperature by several weeks. The current record for the earliest triple-digit high is May 1, 1947, when the temperature reached 102. The historical average high temperature for mid-March is 71 degrees.

Phoenix

AccuWeather meteorologists project highs near 106 degrees in Phoenix from Thursday through Saturday, which would break daily records by around 10 degrees. The earliest 100-degree reading in Phoenix occurred on March 26, 1988. The average high for mid-March is typically in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

High temperatures in Phoenix and much of the interior Southwest will run 20–30 degrees above average this week into the weekend.

Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Denver and San Francisco

Farther north and east, record highs could be challenged or broken on several days from Tuesday through the weekend in Salt Lake City. In Albuquerque, New Mexico, records may be challenged or shattered on multiple days from Tuesday through Saturday.

From later this week into the weekend, record highs are likely in Denver. Daily records during this stretch generally range from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

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In San Francisco, records are expected to fall on several days as highs reach the lower 80s, surpassing previous records in the 70s. Some of these records date back to the mid-1990s.

Spring water safety along area streams, beaches

Anyone considering swimming at Southern California beaches or wading in area streams should be aware of the dangers of cold water. Ocean temperatures are near their lowest levels of the year in the North Pacific, and inland streams are barely above freezing as snowmelt fuels runoff. Sudden immersion can trigger muscle cramps and cold-water shock, increasing the risk of drowning.

Some streams will be running high and fast enough to sweep people off their feet easily. Parents should be especially mindful of curious children playing at the edge of streams.

Wildfire risk subdued in most areas

For most areas during this heat, the wildfire danger will be relatively low due to light winds. However, in areas from near the Rockies to the High Plains, the risk of a wildfire getting started will increase substantially due to dry air, dry vegetation and breezes.

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