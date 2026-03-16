March megastorm slams US with blizzard and tornado threat: Latest updates

A rapidly intensifying storm is producing blizzard conditions in the Midwest and tornado-spawning storms in the East, knocking out power, disrupting travel and putting more than 200 million people in the path of dangerous weather.

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AccuWeather’s Jon Porter says a massive storm system will impact nearly 200 million people, bringing heavy rain, dangerous winds, flash flooding and the risk of tornadoes to the East Coast.

Nearly 500,000 customers are without power and nearly 4,000 flights are canceled Monday as a powerful March megastorm intensifies across the United States.

Blizzard conditions are burying parts of the Midwest while severe thunderstorms capable of tornadoes sweep across the central and eastern states. AccuWeather forecasters say the storm is rapidly strengthening and is expected to “bomb out,” intensifying into a bomb cyclone as atmospheric pressure drops dramatically within 24 hours.

Travelers wait in long lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. The disruption is due to the continuing government shutdown and inclement weather that hit the east coast. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

The massive system is already producing heavy snow, damaging winds and widespread travel disruptions as more than 200 million people remain in the path of severe weather from Florida to the Great Lakes.

“This storm is creating a dangerous combination of heavy snow and strong winds across the Upper Midwest,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. “Blizzard conditions, blowing snow and snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour are making travel extremely difficult, if not impossible, in some areas.”

Roads were already dangerous Sunday across parts of Minnesota and Iowa where blizzard conditions created near-zero visibility and stranded drivers.

Latest tornado and severe storm reports

A worker from the City of Bloomington closes a sidewalk along West Kirkwood Avenue after strong winds toppled a tree onto a house on March 15, 2026, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images)

Severe thunderstorms erupted Sunday night across the central and eastern United States, producing more than 400 reports of severe weather, including tornadoes and widespread tree damage.

See the latest tornado and storm reports here.

Where severe storms could intensify Monday

The most disruptive storms Monday are expected during school dismissal and the evening commute from the Washington, D.C., area to Baltimore and Philadelphia.

Many schools from South Carolina to Maryland adjusted schedules ahead of the storm to keep buses off the road during the tornado threat.

“The strongest storms today could produce wind gusts approaching hurricane force in localized areas,” Douty said. “Winds above 60 mph could bring down trees and power lines and cause widespread travel disruptions on highways and at airports.”

See the latest forecast details and risk areas here.

Blizzard conditions bury parts of the Midwest

Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack was in Albert Lea, Minnesota, in the morning of March 16 where multiple vehicles slid off Interstates 35 and 90 in the aftermath of a winter storm.

Widespread power outages continue in Michigan and Wisconsin as powerful winds and heavy snow create dangerous blizzard conditions.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour and strong wind gusts are producing blowing and drifting snow, sharply reducing visibility and making travel extremely hazardous.

Thousands of flights cancelled as storm disrupts travel

Travelers sleep in chairs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 16, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. The disruption is due to the continuing government shutdown and inclement weather that hit the east coast, causing many flights to be canceled or delayed. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Air travel is also being heavily impacted as the storm spreads across the country.

FlightAware reported nearly 4,000 cancelled flights Monday, with major disruptions at airports in Boston, Chicago, New York, Charlotte, Orlando and Atlanta.

Travel disruptions could become even more widespread if weather delays overlap with reduced federal staffing during the government shutdown, which can slow airport operations and air traffic control staffing at some facilities.

Watch storms live with AccuWeather

During the peak severe weather threat Monday, AccuWeather Meteorologist Geoff Cornish will track storms live with exclusive storm chaser footage from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Follow the live severe storm coverage here.