Blizzard snarls travel as one Midwest city has its biggest snow day since 1889

A powerhouse snowstorm unleashed over 30 inches of snow in the Midwest, prompting over 2,200 delays at one airport. The heavy snow could keep some regions buried into May.

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Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack was in Albert Lea, Minnesota, in the morning of March 16 where multiple vehicles slid off Interstates 35 and 90 in the aftermath of a winter storm.

Blizzard conditions shut down travel across parts of the Midwest as a March megastorm unleashed heavy snow and bitterly cold air over the weekend and into the start of the week. Millions of people in Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota were placed under blizzard warnings as the storm intensified with powerful winds.

Extreme snowfall not seen since the 1800s buried Green Bay, Wisconsin, where 17.1 inches accumulated on Sunday. That was the biggest single-day snowfall in the city since Jan. 9, 1889, and the third-highest single-day snowfall in Green Bay’s recorded history.

The heaviest snow fell from southeastern Minnesota across central Wisconsin and into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. In that zone, snowfall totals of 1–2 feet were common, with a few locations pushing past the 30-inch mark.

As of midday Monday, 36 inches was reported near Herman, Michigan, in the Upper Peninsula. Mountain, Wisconsin, measured 34 inches.

Traffic was sparse near downtown on 35W during the snow storm in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Heavy snow and rising winds closed roads and canceled hundreds of flights and school days in multiple cities across Minnesota. (Photo by Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Blowing snow and strong winds snarled travel across the region, repeatedly cutting visibility for motorists. Green Bay was one of the few areas where the storm officially met the criteria of a blizzard, defined as sustained winds of at least 35 mph, visibility below one-quarter mile and snow for three consecutive hours.

Occasional snow showers and frequent strong wind gusts are blowing and drifting snow in Minneapolis tonight. Blizzard warning continues until morning. @accuweather pic.twitter.com/QkoOZ1MkB5 — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) March 16, 2026

"We had a powerhouse storm system come through the United States this weekend," Extreme Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack said from Minneapolis while on the AccuWeather Network on Monday morning. The city measured 8.8 inches of snow, but the wind made it challenging for road crews to keep highways open.

AccuWeather Extreme Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack reports from Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 16 as strong winds blow freshly fallen snow, maintaining blizzard conditions after a weekend storm impacted travel across the region.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures fell well below zero behind the storm, including a reading of 21 below zero in Minneapolis.

Travel impacts stretched well beyond the snowbelt. FlightAware reported 2,294 delays and 1,630 cancellations at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport from Saturday through Monday as the storm disrupted operations and tightened the travel squeeze across the region.

Even before the new snow arrived, the storm was falling onto an already deep winter base in parts of the Upper Peninsula.

"Many locations across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan still have 20-50 inches of snow on the ground, prior to the arrival of the current storm," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

That existing snowpack, combined with fresh snowfall and a cold finish, could keep a winter backdrop in place long after the calendar says spring.

"After this storm moves through, some locales may be able to hold onto snowpack well into the month of April, possibly into May," Buckingham said.