New exoplanet discovery reveals ‘sulfur world’ that could smell like rotten eggs

'What other types of planet are waiting to be uncovered?' astronomer asks after finding small molten, stinky world.

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A newly identified world beyond our solar system is giving scientists a fresh look at how strange planets can be, and it may come with a stench to match.

Astronomers have discovered what appears to be a new type of exoplanet with a sulfur-rich atmosphere and a partially molten interior, expanding the known diversity of worlds in the galaxy, according to a study published in Nature Astronomy this week using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope data.

The planet, known as L 98-59 d, orbits a small red star about 35 light-years from Earth and is unlike the rocky Earth-like planets or water-rich “hycean” worlds scientists have previously studied. Instead, researchers say it may represent an entirely different class of planet shaped by sulfur chemistry.

What makes this world especially striking is its atmosphere. Scientists found evidence of gases containing sulfur, including hydrogen sulfide, a compound known on Earth for its distinct rotten egg odor.

If anyone could stand on the planet (which is not possible), the smell would likely be overwhelming.

A planet unlike anything in our solar system

An artist’s impression of L 98-59 d. (Image Credit: Mark A. Garlick / markgarlick.com)

L 98-59 d is about 1.6 times the size of Earth but has an unusually low density, hinting that its interior is not entirely solid. Instead, scientists believe much of the planet could be covered by a global magma ocean infused with dissolved sulfur.

That combination of molten rock and sulfur-rich gases sets it apart from previously known categories of small planets.

“This discovery suggests that the categories astronomers currently use to describe small planets may be too simple," said study lead author Dr. Harrison Nicholls with the University of Oxford. "While this molten planet is unlikely to support life, it reflects the wide diversity of the worlds which exist beyond the solar system. We may then ask: what other types of planets are waiting to be uncovered?”

What sulfur tells us about this planet

The study's authors say sulfur is a key building block of planetary chemistry, but seeing it dominate an entire world’s atmosphere and interior is new.

On Earth, sulfur compounds are tied to volcanic activity and can create harsh, toxic environments. On this distant planet, those same compounds may exist on a global scale, shaping both the atmosphere and the planet’s structure.

The presence of hydrogen sulfide is especially important. Beyond its smell, it gives scientists clues about how the planet formed and evolved, and how materials like rock and gas interacted over billions of years.

Expanding the search for other worlds

While L 98-59 d is far too hostile for life as we know it, the discovery is a reminder that the universe produces a far wider range of planets than once imagined.

From gas giants to ocean worlds, and now potentially sulfur-drenched magma planets, astronomers are continuing to refine how they classify planets beyond our solar system.

And as telescopes like NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope probe deeper into these alien atmospheres, scientists expect more surprises. Some may not only look strange but smell that way, too.