See it: Bright daytime meteor triggers sonic boom over Cleveland

A bright meteor streaked across the sky over Ohio and Pennsylvania around 9 a.m. Tuesday, producing a loud sonic boom that rattled homes in the Cleveland area.

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A fireball meteor seen over Cleveland, Ohio, on NOAA's GOES lightning mapper on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Image: NOAA GOES EAST)

Residents across Cleveland, Ohio, reported a sudden boom that shook windows and startled neighborhoods Tuesday morning as the meteor blazed overhead.

National Weather Service offices in Cleveland, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, received multiple reports of the fireball shortly after 9 a.m. EDT. An employee at the Pittsburgh office captured video of the event.

One of our employees, Jared Rackley, caught this morning's meteor on camera from the Pittsburgh area. pic.twitter.com/2LdqOpChti — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 17, 2026

As reports of the shaking spread, NOAA’s GOES-East satellite helped confirm the cause. Its lightning mapper detected a brief bright flash over the region, despite no thunderstorms in the area at the time, indicating the signal was likely from the meteor rather than lightning.

More than 100 pending reports were submitted to the American Meteor Society website on Tuesday from Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Maryland.

"THE SONIC BOOM CAME FIRST THEN THE WHOLE HOUSE SHOOK VIOLENTLY," one witness from North Olmsted, Ohio wrote.