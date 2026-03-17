Watch the rescue: Coast Guard saves snowmobiler stranded on ice

A 55-year-old man became stranded on the ice amid blizzard conditions, prompting a rescue mission by the U.S. Coast Guard near Mackinac Island, Michigan.

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U.S. Coast Guard crews in the Great Lakes rescued a 55-year-old snowmobiler who was stranded on the ice near Mackinac Island, Michigan, on March 15.

A 55-year-old snowmobiler stranded on ice near Mackinac Island, Michigan, was rescued during blizzard conditions on Sunday, March 15, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard officials said the man became lost while operating a snowmobile near the island, which sits in the Straits of Mackinac between Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.

Blizzard conditions complicated the response, as one of the biggest snowstorms of the winter pelted the Midwest.

Aerial attempts to rescue the man were "unfavorable and unsuccessful," so the Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw was diverted to the area and coordinated with local first responders as crews worked to pinpoint the snowmobiler’s location. As the Mackinaw approached, the cutter reported spotting the man and deployed an ice rescue team.

A snowmobiler stranded on the ice shortly before being rescued on March 15, 2026. (U.S. Coast Guard/Lt. William Erekson)

“The team rescued the individual and their snowmobile, bringing them both aboard the cutter,” the Coast Guard said. The snowmobiler received first-level medical care onboard and was reported to be in stable condition. The Coast Guard also said the snowmobile was recovered by the cutter.

“Today’s response was a phenomenal team effort in saving a person in distress,” said Lt. William Erekson, assistant operations officer assigned to the Mackinaw.