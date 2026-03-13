Lightning strikes gas meter, sparking fire next to burn ban sign in Texas

Copied

A lightning strike in Texas sparks a fire. (Photo Credit: Harrison County Fire Marshal's Office East Texas)

When lightning struck a gas meter in East Texas this week, it started a small fire in an ironic location: right next to a burn ban sign.

The Harrison County Fire Marshal's Office on Wednesday shared a video that showed a gas meter along the side of a roadway engulfed in flames. Right next to it, a red sign warns residents that there is a burn ban in effect in the area due to hazardous fire conditions.

"Lightning strikes gas meter next to burn ban sign!! Apparently, lightning can't read or just doesn't care," the agency joked alongside the video.

At noon on Wednesday, the burn ban was lifted for Harrison County thanks to the same bout of rain that brought the lightning.

Reporting by TMX