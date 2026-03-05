When will DC cherry blossoms reach peak bloom? 2026 forecast released

National Park Service releases official peak bloom forecast for Washington, D.C.’s iconic Yoshino cherry trees. Experts say weather patterns in late winter and early spring determine when 70% of blossoms open around the Tidal Basin.

Cherry blossoms around Washington, D.C., reached peak bloom on March 28, according to the National Park Service. The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 20 to April 14.

After a brutal winter, signs of spring are slowly emerging, including the potential for a beautiful cherry blossom bloom this year in Washington, D.C.

Peak bloom occurs when about 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are open, creating a stunning landscape of pink and white around the Tidal Basin. Peak bloom dates vary from year to year depending on the weather but typically occur in late March or early April, according to the National Park Service.

2025 file photo: The blooming Cherry Blossom trees ringing the Tidal Basin are seen at daybreak with the Old Post Office Clock Tower in the background on March 31, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the National Park Service, the National Cherry Blossom Festival and the Trust for the National Mall announced the official forecast peak bloom dates for this spring, indicating a peak bloom may happen between March 29 to April 1.

2025 file photo: A girl inspects cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin on Monday, March 31, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Cherry Blossom Watch says peak bloom can happen earlier or later depending on temperatures in late winter and early spring. In recent decades, however, peak bloom dates have trended earlier.

Yoshino cherry trees require a certain number of “chill hours” during winter to prepare for blooming. Prolonged deep freezes can delay the blooming process, while stretches of mild weather can accelerate it, according to Cherry Blossom Watch.

Peak bloom last year was on March 28.

Where else can you see cherry blossoms in the US?

New Yorkers flock to the 'Cherry Blossom Festival' at Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, United States on April 29, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Cherry blossoms aren’t just a spring tradition in Washington, D.C. Stunning displays can also be found in cities across the country, including Chicago and New York City.

In Chicago, cherry blossoms bloom along the Columbia Basin in Jackson Park, near the Garden of the Phoenix. Last year marked the first significant bloom there in several years after weather conditions limited previous displays.

2025 file photo: With the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry as a back drop, for the first time in two years due to weather, cherry blossoms bloom along the Columbia Basin in Jackson Park in Chicago, Illinois on April 24, 2025. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

In New York City, cherry blossoms can be found across multiple boroughs. Popular viewing spots include Central Park in Manhattan, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens and Roosevelt Island. Each spring, these locations feature vibrant pink and white cherry blossoms that typically peak later than those in Washington, D.C.

In both NYC and Chicago, peak bloom usually occurs in April. Last year, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Cherry Blossom Festival took place in late April. Cherry blossoms typically last one to two weeks, depending on wind, rain and temperature swings.