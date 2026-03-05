Louisiana rocked by strongest earthquake in decades

The magnitude 4.9 earthquake on Thursday morning was the strongest to strike this part of the United States in nearly 14 years, according to the USGS.

Copied

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattled Louisiana on Thursday morning, striking 36 miles south-southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana, according to the USGS. Preliminarily, it is the biggest earthquake recorded in state history.

The earthquake happened around 5:30 a.m. CST and occurred just 3.1 miles (5 km) below the surface.

There have been no immediate reports of significant damage in the area.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are rare in Louisiana. Since early December, northwestern Louisiana has recorded eight earthquakes, ranging from magnitude 2.6 to 3.1.

This is the strongest earthquake on land in two decades. Two strong earthquakes were recorded offshore in the Gulf, with a magnitude 5.3 on Grand Isle in 2006 and a 4.9 in 1978.

Additionally, on May 17, 2012, a magnitude 4.8 quake struck Timpson, Texas. The epicenter of the 2012 tremor was about 57 miles west of the one that was recorded on Thursday morning.

This is a developing situation. Continue to check AccuWeather for updates on the earthquake as they become available.