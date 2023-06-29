Current Weather
4:29 PM
86°F
RealFeel® 90°
RealFeel Shade™ 85°
Air Quality Very Unhealthy
Wind WNW 2 mph
Wind Gusts 3 mph
Mostly cloudy More Details
Current Air Quality
Today
6/29
202
AQI
Very Unhealthy
Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.
Based on Current PollutantsMore Details
Learn more at
Tree Pollen
High
The risk of tree pollen symptoms is high. Keep your windows closed and change clothing after returning to the indoors.
Ragweed Pollen
Low
The risk for ragweed pollen symptoms is low.
Mold
High
The risk of mold allergy symptoms is high. Remove your shoes as soon as you return inside.
Grass Pollen
Moderate
The risk of grass pollen symptoms is moderate. Be sure to keep your windows and doors closed.
Dust & Dander
Very High
The risk of dust and dander allergy symptoms is very high. When dusting, use a microfiber cloth to help hold dust instead of pushing it around.
Arthritis
Low
The risk of experiencing weather-related arthritis pain is low.
Sinus Pressure
Very High
The risk of weather-related sinus pressure is very high. Use a humidifier or vaporizer to ease symptoms.
Common Cold
Low
The risk of catching a cold is low.
Flu
Low
The risk of catching the flu is low.
Migraine
Low
The risk of suffering from a weather-related migraine is low.
Asthma
Very High
The risk of asthma is very high. Use a humidifier to prevent dry air in your home.
Fishing
Fair
Fishing conditions are fair.
Running
Good
Conditions for running are good. Be sure to wear sunscreen and UV-protective activewear.
Golf
Good
Conditions for golfing are good. Wear sunscreen while out on the course.
Biking & Cycling
Good
Conditions for cycling are good. Stay hydrated to make the most of your ride.
Beach & Pool
Good
Conditions for a day at the beach or pool are good. Be sure to wear sunscreen and UV-protective clothing when spending time outdoors.
Stargazing
Good
Conditions for stargazing are good. Be sure to move away from city lights or turn off nearby lights, including indoor and outdoor lights.
Hiking
Good
Conditions for hiking are good. Stay hydrated and bring enough water to last the entire hike.
Lawn Mowing
Good
Conditions for lawn mowing are good. Alternating mowing patterns can help all areas of your lawn grow.
Composting
Good
Composting conditions are good. Make sure you frequently add water to your compost to keep it moist.
Outdoor Entertaining
Good
Conditions for outdoor entertaining will be good. Make sure you have shade available, so guests do not overheat.
Air Travel
Ideal
Conditions for flying are ideal. Have a safe trip.
Driving
Fair
Conditions for driving are fair. Keep up with your car maintenance, such as inspecting your windshield wipers and checking your tire treads.
Mosquitos
Very High
The risk for mosquito activity are high. Consider an EPA-registered repellent to deter mosquito bites.
Indoor Pests
High
The risk for pest activity is high. Replacing outdoor lights with yellow bug lights can attract less insects near your home.
Outdoor Pests
Extreme
The risk for pest activity is extremely high. Eliminate standing water in rain gutters, buckets, and in tires where pests can breed.
