A week after deadly Texas flooding, hope fades but resilience grows

As the search for the missing continues, communities across Texas are showing strength in the face of devastating loss.

Ali Reid is live with survivor and witness testimonials from Camp Mystic and surrounding areas.

Nearly a week after deadly floodwaters tore through central Texas in the early hours of July 4, hope is wearing thin. The Guadalupe River surged, swallowing homes, vehicles and lives in a matter of minutes. As of Thursday, the statewide death toll has climbed to 120, and 173 people remain unaccounted for. Among the dead are 36 children from Kerr County, many of them campers at Camp Mystic, a century-old summer camp along the riverbanks.

Seven months' worth of rain fell in less than two hours, which caused the Guadalupe River to rise an astonishing 22 feet in just two hours at a gauge near Hunt, where the river forks. Water levels rose to 29.5 feet before the gauge stopped transmitting data, potentially from being washed downstream by the ferocity of the floodwaters.

With each passing day, the odds of finding survivors grow smaller. But on muddy roads and debris-filled riverbanks, exhausted search crews are still working around the clock to bring closure to families waiting for answers.

While the flood threat has significantly diminished, typical July weather will bring a new set of challenges. AccuWeather meteorologists say blistering sun and July heat and humidity will provide challenges for recovery and cleanup.

While a break from the rain is welcome for cleanup, the sun and heat can be brutal during July, and the days ahead will be no exception. Intense sunshine, high humidity and light winds will drive RealFeel® Temperatures to near or above 100°F through into next week. The heat and sun will make recovery efforts more physically demanding, especially during the peak midday hours, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Crews continue to search trailer parks, cabins and mangled river debris. The flooding, which struck just after 2 a.m. on July 4, remains one of the deadliest U.S. disasters for children in recent history. Officials have vowed to continue searching until every missing person is accounted for.

Search and recovery crews remove debris from the bank of the Guadalupe River on July 9, 2025, in Center Point, Texas. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

And yet, amid the loss, a sense of resilience has taken root. In flooded towns like Kerrville, Hunt and Comfort, neighbors are helping neighbors, strangers are showing up with supplies, and a quiet strength is emerging.

Cleanup crews across Kerr County and surrounding communities have begun the slow, grueling work of clearing debris from streets, riverbanks and what’s left of homes and campsites. Bulldozers and volunteers are working side by side, hauling away twisted metal, tree limbs and shattered structures swept downstream by the floodwaters.

In neighborhoods like Hunt and Ingram, residents are returning to what remains — sifting through waterlogged belongings, pulling ruined drywall and salvaging what they can.

Local churches, fire departments and even high school sports teams have mobilized to distribute supplies and assist elderly homeowners, while contractors and public works teams focus on restoring damaged roads and utilities. The emotional weight is heavy, but the work continues, hour by hour, block by block. Officials say full recovery will take months and even years. But for now, the goal is stabilization, safety and support.

Questions mount as recovery continues

As recovery efforts continue, questions are beginning to surface about how local authorities responded to flood alerts issued ahead of the disaster. Flash flood watches and warnings were issued in central Texas hours in advance of the deadly flooding early Friday morning, although the most urgent weather alerts were sent in the middle of the night when many people in the area were sleeping.



Both AccuWeather and the National Weather Service issued urgent warnings as torrential rain moved into the region early on July 4. A flash flood watch was issued more than 12 hours in advance at 1:18 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 3. A flash flood warning was issued at 1:14 a.m. CDT on Friday, about three hours before the peak of the flooding occurred between 4 and 4:30 a.m. CDT, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.

But with many residents saying they received little to no direct communication from local officials, attention is now turning to whether more could have been done at the county level to mobilize and warn the public in time.

“We understand you have many questions,” said Texas Game Warden Ben Baker at a news conference. “Right now, our focus is on bringing people home.” That sentiment was echoed by officials at multiple levels who, while emphasizing the scale and speed of the rescue effort, acknowledged that gaps in the system need review.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters his team is still assembling a full timeline. “That’s going to take a little bit of time,” he said. “Our priority is recovering victims, identifying bodies and notifying families.”

“I know that this tragedy, as horrific as it is, could have been so much worse,” said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have both called for improvements in early warning systems and flood preparedness, according to The New York Times, with Patrick noting that flood-warning signs should be in place by next summer. Sheriff Larry Leitha of Kerr County echoed the need for review, saying during a Wednesday news conference, “If improvements need to be made, improvements will be made.”

Some families aren't waiting. Nicole Wilson, a San Antonio mother who pulled her daughters from a nearby camp just before the flood hit, has launched a petition urging Kerr County to install a siren system along the Guadalupe River. “There wasn’t enough fight in them, and there needs to be more fight this time,” she told The Associated Press. “There simply can’t be the answer of ‘no’ this time.”

Texas strong

AccuWeather's Anna Azallion showcases three videos that highlight the enduring impact of deadly flooding in Texas.

While officials work behind the scenes, volunteers have stepped up. Local churches have become command centers. Restaurants are offering free meals. Cleanup crews, made up of friends and strangers, are navigating wreckage with wheelbarrows, trash bags and resolve.

Vigil held for Texas flood victims

In the midst of heartbreak, some of the most hopeful moments have come from the smallest survivors. Across Kerr County, animal rescue groups like Kerrville Pets Alive and Austin Pets Alive have been working nonstop to care for hundreds of displaced pets and reunite them with their owners.

"Our team is in flooded areas, providing medical care onsite and transporting animals to APA!. We will be working with Kerrville Pets Alive! over the next several days and, if possible, bringing more pets from the Kerr County and other shelters," Austin Pets Alive said on its website. "This will allow them to make space for the animals they are likely to see over the next few days and keep them closer to home."

Kerrville Pets Alive told CBS it's the hub for pet resources and recovery in Kerr County for the 40-mile stretch of the Guadalupe River. Even days after the flood, pets are still being found alive amid the debris, although some owners are facing heartbreaking decisions. “People are coming back to a devastated home site, realizing they can't take care of their pets,” said Karen Guerriero with Kerrville Pets Alive.

Guerriero said the organization found a dog whose family was unaccounted for after the flood, but they were able to transport the dog to other family members in Houston, where other family members live.

"That was the only thing left from the family and just to be able to give that back to them, I hope that that is healing in some way," she said.

Austin Pets Alive said it has taken in around 350 cats and dogs from shelters in affected areas. "We’ve pulled these animals so that local shelters can focus on helping animals in their communities directly impacted by the floodwaters," the organization posted on Instagram.

While some animals need rescuing, others are aiding in the search and rescue efforts in the wake of the deadly flooding.

Dogs assist with search and rescue following Texas floods

As the search continues and the long road to recovery begins, the weather is offering a brief window of relief from rain. Forecasters expect dry conditions through the weekend, but with scorching daytime highs in the upper 90s to near 100°F, outdoor crews and displaced families should take precautions.

Texas’ Fourth of July flash flooding disaster has caused between $18 billion and $22 billion in total damage and economic loss as a result of heavy rainfall as the death toll continues to climb.

Crews aiding in recovery and cleanup, as well as those who have lost houses to flooding, should try to limit physical activity during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas when possible. With RealFeel® Temperatures expected to top 100°F, heat-related illness remains a serious concern.

Heat advisories may be issued for parts of central Texas by early next week. Still, with calmer weather and a community stepping up in every direction, from first responders and neighbors to rescue groups and volunteers, signs of healing are beginning to take shape in Texas Hill Country.



