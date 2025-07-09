At least 3 killed amid historic flash flooding in wildfire-scarred New Mexico town

Floodwaters surged over 20 feet in minutes Tuesday, sweeping away homes and prompting urgent search and rescue operations.

Copied

This video shows the terrifying moment a house was washed away by violent floodwaters in the midst of torrential rainfall in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on July 8.

Search and rescue operations were still underway Wednesday morning after catastrophic flash flooding swept through Ruidoso, New Mexico, killing three people, including two children, and destroying homes and vehicles, leaving a tourist-dependent mountain town once again in crisis.

The flood hit fast. Around 2 p.m. MDT Tuesday, heavy rain began falling just west of Ruidoso, including directly over the burn scar from last year’s South Fork Fire, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Geoff Cornish.

The National Weather Service issued a rare flash flood emergency Tuesday, warning of a “DANGEROUS situation” and urging residents to “seek higher ground now."

A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO! A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle! #nmwx — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) July 8, 2025

About 2.5 inches of rain fell rapidly, triggering a violent surge of runoff into the Rio Ruidoso. The river rose more than 19 feet in less than an hour and ultimately crested at a record-breaking 20.24 feet — 5 feet higher than the previous record from last year of 15.86 feet, Cornish said. In fact, the river gauge spike was "the highest since data began in 1978," AccuWeather meteorologist Jesses Ferrell noted.

“This was a devastating flood event,” Cornish said. “With the river rising that quickly and the terrain shaped by previous wildfires, you have a worst-case combination of rainfall intensity and runoff.”

Significant rainfall has continued on the Ruidoso burn scars. Over 1” has likely fallen, and rapid water and debris flow is beginning to occur. Move to higher ground immediately! #nmwx pic.twitter.com/DMtfBRtUKz — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) July 8, 2025

The Village of Ruidoso has confirmed that a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and a man between 40 and 50 years old were killed after being swept away by Tuesday's torrent. At least 50 to 60 people were rescued in swift-water operations, officials said.

Dramatic footage showed homes being carried off their foundations and crashing into trees as floodwaters roared through the canyon. Local officials also reported mudslides, submerged bridges, gas leaks and infrastructure damage throughout the area.

Reports are coming in of significant damage from flash flooding in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on July 8.

The thunderstorms also produced gusts of 60 mph in several spots, with a top wind gust of 83 mph measured at a mesonet site 15 miles northwest of Carrizozo, New Mexico, Cornish explained.

“This one hit us harder than we were expecting,” Mayor Lynn Crawford said during a radio interview, according to NBC.

Unprecedented flooding leaves destruction in Ruidoso, New Mexico

Last year's historic wildfires amplified the flash flooding danger in Ruidoso. Two people were killed and at least 850 homes were destroyed during the South Fork and Salt Fires, which ignited near Ruidoso on June 17, 2024.

Weeks later, heavy rain triggered flash flooding across the burn scars, with floodwaters racing through neighborhoods on June 30. The stripped terrain and dry soil left behind have remained a lasting threat and set the stage for Tuesday's catastrophic flooding.

Dangerous flash flooding inundated Ruidoso, New Mexico, on July 9, 2024 Video taken weeks later on July 22 shows some of the devastating aftermath.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency and has formally requested federal disaster assistance. “Ruidoso endured devastating wildfires and flooding last summer, and now catastrophic flooding is hitting this resilient community again,” she said in a statement. “This crisis demands immediate action.”

Local residents said they were blindsided by the scale of the damage — and heartbroken to see their hard work rebuilding washed away again.

“We thought we were going to be good this summer because everything’s been cleaned up,” Mark Rushing told AccuWeather's Tony Laubach. “We had this place looking pretty good. It looks terrible now.”

Flooding destroyed homes and vehicles in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on July 8, prompting a flash flood emergency.

“I don’t know what kind of power can do that,” he added. “It moved the ground. It tore up our asphalt parking lot.”

“They had just reopened the racetrack about a month ago… and washed away again,” said Will Rushing. “It’s a beautiful place to vacation… stuff like this is gonna scare people away.”

Ruidoso, NM, residents Will and Mark Rushing view the flooded aftermath of their town. (Photo credit: Tony Laubach)

As floodwaters begin to recede, heat is now building in the region, adding another layer of urgency for recovery efforts and displaced families.

“Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy,” said Mayor Crawford. “The entire Village of Ruidoso extends our deepest sympathy and compassion to these grieving families during this unimaginably difficult time. We are united in our sorrow and our commitment to supporting one another as we face this devastating loss together.”