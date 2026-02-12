Two rounds of snow to take a swipe in northeastern US this weekend

Some residents in the Northeast may face two rounds of accumulating snow in the coming days, including part of the Interstate 95 corridor.

There are two possible paths for a storm on Valentine’s Day weekend. In either, the South gets soaked.

Two storms with snow will take a swipe at parts of the northeastern United States this weekend, despite temperatures being significantly higher than recent weeks.

The first will be a sneaky storm forecast to move southeastward across the region from Ontario from Friday night to Saturday. This clipper-style storm will be associated with a push of cold air.

Clipper storms that move in this manner tend to produce blotchy areas of steady snow rather than an even stripe. AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined a zone where up to a couple of inches or so of snow may fall during the first part of the weekend.

This potential for up to a couple of inches of snow will extend from around Lake Ontario in upstate New York to parts of Vermont, western Massachusetts, the Hudson Valley of New York and the northeastern corner of Pennsylvania. Motorists in this zone are likely to have to deal with slippery travel. Airline passengers may have delays at the secondary hubs due to deicing operations.

Surrounding this zone will be snow showers that reach from near the northern shores of Lake Erie to the New York City metro area and almost to Boston, delivering a coating of snow.

A pocket of dry, chilly air will follow this little storm from Saturday night to Sunday and may prevent a southern storm with drenching rain from moving very far to the north from later Sunday to Monday.

However, that storm may reach far enough north to bring some wet snow or a mixture of snow, sleet and rain to portions of West Virginia, Maryland, northern Virginia, southern and central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, southeastern New York and southern New England.

How far north the storm's snow reaches will depend on the exact track and how the storm interacts with the cold, dry air across the region. Where it does snow along the Interstate 95 corridor, treated roads could remain wet for much of the storm. Still, those with travel plans are encouraged to continue to check for updates.

This storm does not appear to be a repeat of the major winter storm that left deep snow and sleet across the Northeast in late January.

Should the southern storm move far enough north, the two snow areas could overlap from portions of Pennsylvania to Massachusetts.

Beyond Monday, a new surge of Pacific air will move into the Northeast with perhaps some of the highest temperatures of the year upcoming.

