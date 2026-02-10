Two boys die after falling through ice in Oklahoma

Cold snaps followed by brief warmups can weaken ice quickly, increasing the risk of sudden break-throughs, AccuWeather experts warn.

Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma are investigating a tragic incident after two juvenile boys died when they fell through ice on Bird Creek in Osage County on Saturday night.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call around 7:13 p.m. local time, reporting that residents and first responders had located one of the children in the water near the bank of Bird Creek in Avant. The 8-year-old boy was pulled from the creek, and lifesaving efforts were immediately started. Despite those measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Search operations were quickly expanded to locate the second child, a 9-year-old boy. Responders focused on a large section of broken ice on the creek as conditions grew increasingly challenging. Dozens of emergency personnel worked for several hours, deploying ground search teams, aerial drones, a specialized rescue boat and dive teams.

First responders at the scene of a search and recovery operation in Avant, Oklahoma, where two boys fell through the ice on Feb. 7, 2026. (Image credit: Osage County Sheriff's Office)

The second boy was located and recovered at approximately 11:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

"The Osage County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the entire Avant community during this unimaginable loss," the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "Incidents involving children are among the most difficult situations first responders face, and this tragedy has deeply impacted everyone involved."

Multiple agencies assisted in the response, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Underwater Recovery Team, Tulsa Fire Department’s Oklahoma Task Force One Search and Rescue Team, the Avant, Skiatook and Barnsdall fire departments, Survival Flight EMS and additional local responders.

As winter weather continues across the region, officials are urging the public to avoid walking, playing or driving on frozen lakes, ponds and creeks. Ice thickness can vary significantly due to changing temperatures, currents and snow cover, making it dangerous even when it appears solid.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to closely supervise children and to talk with them about the dangers of frozen water.

The incident remains under investigation.