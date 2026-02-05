New Jersey firefighter dies after falling into frozen Delaware River

The firefighter was on a boat for routine maintenance and fell into the water, according to local reports.

Copied

A New Jersey firefighter died on Thursday after falling into the icy waters of the Delaware River, according to officials.

The Courier Post reports the incident happened in Camden, New Jersey, around 11 a.m. near the Wiggins Park Marina when the firefighter was on a boat for routine maintenance and fell into the water.

Multiple agencies responded for the rescue, including the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Everyone at the Gloucester Township Police Department is deeply saddened to hear the news that a Camden City Firefighter has passed away following an ice rescue on the Delaware River around 11 AM today. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WvpGYqe9HX — GloucesterTwpPolice (@GloTwpPolice) February 5, 2026

When the firefighter fell into the cold waters, air temperatures were below freezing, and the water temperature was around 38 degrees, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.

After the tragedy, police and fire departments from around the South Jersey and Philadelphia region have been sharing words of support for the firefighter, his family and department.

First responders in the Northeast have been conducting rescues on frozen rivers amid extreme cold. Temperatures in New Jersey are expected to plummet again this weekend as AccuWeather meteorologists say another round of Arctic air will bring the coldest temperatures of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.