Body recovered from frozen Potomac River in Washington, DC

DC Fire and EMS said crews shifted from a rescue to a recovery before removing the body from the ice and turning the scene over to DC Police.

Recovery crews on the Potomac River retrieving the body on Feb. 3, 2026. (DC Fire and EMS Department)

A body was recovered from the ice on the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, according to DC Fire and EMS.

The incident was initially reported as a water rescue near the 14th Street Bridge after crews confirmed a person was on the ice near the bridge, DC Fire and EMS said. Officials later said the response shifted from a rescue to a recovery.

Firefighters reached the body by crossing the ice from a nearby access point, DC Fire and EMS said. The body was then removed from the ice and transported by a DC Police Harbor Unit to a land-based location.

Images from the recovery efforts of deceased individual on the ice below the 14th St Bridge. Personnel on the ice are wearing suits specially designed for these conditions. The tower was positioned on the bridge if needed for lowering personnel from above. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/BYnXi8aYrG — DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) February 3, 2026

DC Fire and EMS said it cleared the scene after the recovery and that DC Police are investigating. The department also released images showing personnel wearing specialized suits designed for icy conditions, with equipment positioned on the bridge if needed.

A cold snap that started on Jan. 24 stretched into the beginning of February, with subfreezing conditions for nine consecutive days, contributing to ice buildup on the Potomac. Tuesday was the warmest day since Jan. 23, with temperatures in the nation's capital climbing into the low 40s.

Officials urged people to stay off ice-covered waterways, as conditions can be unstable and dangerous even when the surface appears solid.