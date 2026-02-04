Four horses rescued after falling through ice on Michigan pond

Rescue teams responded to a frozen pond in Michigan where four horses fell through the ice. (Photo Credit: Facebook | Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Michigan)

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Rescue teams responded to a frozen pond in Michigan where four horses wandered out onto the ice and fell through, becoming stranded in the shallow water.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said on social media that the Calhoun County Area Law Enforcement Underwater Rescue Team, or ALURT, responded to the Newton Township pond alongside the Burlington Fire Department, Leroy Township Fire Department, Newton Township Fire Department and Union City Fire Department.

"The horses had escaped their enclosure and wandered onto an icy pond at Turtle Creek Golf Course," the post said. "The ice gave way beneath them, causing the animals to fall through and become trapped in shallow water."

The dive team entered the water and worked together with firefighters "to manually extract each horse from the pond," officials wrote.

The horses were all returned to dry land and were able to walk away from the scene to be examined by veterinarians.