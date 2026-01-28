South Texas rescues rush to save hundreds of cold-stunned sea turtles

Rescue emergency protocols were activated on Jan. 26 after water temperatures in South Texas bays dropped below 50 degrees, leaving hundreds of green sea turtles cold-stunned.

Video from the Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue shows rescue operations in Corpus Christi, Texas this week after water temperatures dipped below 50 degrees leaving hundreds of green sea turtles cold stunned.

Texas wildlife rescue teams have been working around the clock to care for cold-stunned sea turtles after a winter storm and Arctic air invasion caused water temperatures in the Gulf to plummet.

When water temperatures on the bay side of the Gulf drop below 50 degrees, sea turtles are unable to regulate their body temperature and can become “cold-stunned.” In this weakened state, the animals are highly vulnerable to health issues, including pneumonia, infections and physical injuries.

Sea turtle rescue operations in Corpus Christi, Texas after plunging water temperatures caused hundreds of sea turtles to become cold stunned. (Credit: Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue)

The Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue Center took in 332 cold-stunned green sea turtles, while more than 550 turtles were collected by all rescue partners across the Corpus Christi area.

“Partner organizations, working tirelessly to rescue cold-stunned sea turtles from the frigid waters, transported them in large moving trucks, vehicles and trailers packed to capacity. Upon arrival, each sea turtle was thoroughly assessed and treated by the Aquarium’s veterinary team for cold-stunning and any related conditions,” the Texas State Aquarium wrote. “Based on their health status, some sea turtles were placed in a warming room to recover and regain strength before being moved to the Aquarium’s Aquatic Field Stabilization Systems. Others were transferred directly to the stabilization systems for immediate care. The sea turtles requiring additional attention will be monitored and treated accordingly.”

Sea turtle rescue operations in Corpus Christi, Texas after plunging water temperatures caused hundreds of sea turtles to become cold stunned. (Credit: Texas State Aquarium Wildlife Rescue)

Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute has also been receiving cold-stunned sea turtles during the recent Arctic air invasion.

During the cold snap, ARK took in more than 140 turtles, with many recovered from the Aransas Bay and Mustang Island areas.

What to do if you find a cold-stunned sea turtle

Dozens of cold-stunned sea turtles recovering at the ARK at UT Marine Science Institute facility in Texas on Jan. 27, 2026. (Image credit: Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK at UT Marine Science Institute)



Texas has a statewide sea turtle hotline with an easy-to-remember number: 1-866-TURTLES (887-8636).

Anyone who finds a sick or cold-stunned sea turtle should report it immediately and should not attempt to return the animal to the water. According to ARK, without human intervention, cold-stunned turtles are at risk of boat strikes, predators and serious health complications.

ARK had planned to release several rehabilitated sea turtles on Saturday but postponed the release due to another cold snap expected this weekend. Sea turtles can be safely released once water temperatures consistently rise above 60 degrees. According to the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi, water temperatures are in the mid-50s on Wednesday.