Two dogs rescued from frozen lake in Montana

A dog wandered out onto a frozen lake and fell through into the frigid water in Montana. (Photo Credit: Facebook | @Polson Rural Fire District)

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Montana came to the rescue of two dogs that wandered out onto a frozen lake and fell through into the frigid water.

The Polson Rural Fire District said on social media that crews responded Monday to a report of two dogs struggling in the freezing waters of Flathead Lake, near Kings Point.

A Lake County Search and Rescue was summoned to the scene and four rescuers ventured out onto the ice to attempt to reach the dogs, but the canines moved toward open water and started swimming toward shore.

"The rescuers were able to watch the dogs to make sure they made it to shore where other units on the ground were able to make sure they got back to their owners," officials wrote. "The Search and Rescue boat was able to launch and complete a sweep of the ice shelf to ensure no other animals or people were in danger."