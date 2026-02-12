Rain, locally severe storms to focus on southern US as NASCAR season opener nears

As the extended holiday weekend for some unfolds, a rainstorm threatens to soak some outdoor plans in the southern United States. Thunderstorms will erupt as well and some may be severe.

From Texas to Virginia, it’s going to be a soggy Valentine’s Day weekend.

A storm will travel eastward from northern Texas to the Carolinas through Sunday evening, with a swath of drenching rain extending to the Gulf Coast. The same storm has the potential to bring the first severe weather in months to some locations. Rain may hold off for the Daytona 500 on Sunday, but it will be a close call.

Chase Briscoe, (19) runs during NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Daytona, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

More than a dozen states from the Plains to the Gulf and southern Atlantic coasts will receive a much-needed soaking from this storm. Soil conditions vary dramatically from county to county across the 1-million-square-mile zone of the south-central and southeastern United States.

Some areas have adequate soil moisture, but some places are in exceptional drought, with rivers down to nearly a trickle.

Much of the 1-million-square-mile zone will pick up 0.50-1.00 inch of rain from the storm, which will not solve the rainfall deficit. However, some areas will receive 2-4 inches of rain, especially where thunderstorms occur.

It is in these pockets where flash urban and poor drainage area flooding can occur. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall for this event is 6 inches.

Motorists will encounter slick conditions, poor visibility from blowing spray in heavy traffic and areas of fog.

As thunderstorms erupt and approach the airport hubs in the region, from Dallas and Houston to Atlanta and Charlotte, airline delays will increase.

On Saturday, thunderstorms will form west of Interstate 35 in Texas then locally become severe as they move eastward across the I-35 corridor and continue toward near I-55 in Louisiana and Mississippi later Saturday night.

On Sunday and Sunday evening, some risk of severe thunderstorms will continue to advance to the east from eastern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana through southern Alabama, northern Florida, southern Georgia and the southern tip of South Carolina.

While torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts will pose the greatest threat from the severe weather this weekend, a handful of the strongest thunderstorms may produce a tornado.

How is the weather stacking up for Florida this weekend?

As stock car racing fans head to Daytona Beach, Florida, this weekend, the first half to three-quarters of the weekend will be dry. However, as the front approaches from the northwest later Sunday and Sunday night, the chance of downpours with lightning will increase.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out Sunday morning, with the driest part of the day potentially in the middle, when it could be free of rain for a six- to eight-hour stretch. Any lengthy cautions or red flags could increase the chance of the race being cut short by rain.

For those heading to the theme parks in central Florida, the stretch from later Sunday afternoon to Monday will bring the highest chance of downpours during the extended holiday weekend for some. The downpours will be produced by the storm's trailing cold front.

Highs will be in the 70s each day at Daytona and near 80 near Orlando from Friday to Sunday and in the 70s for both locations Monday.

