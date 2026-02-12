Snow to take a swipe at northeastern US this weekend

A storm may strengthen fast enough to deliver snow to part of the Interstate-95 corridor as the weekend comes to a close.

Copied

Two different weather systems will have effects on different parts of Northeast Friday night and Sunday night, as AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish explains.

A storm with snow will take a swipe at parts of the northeastern United States later this weekend, despite temperatures being significantly higher than in recent weeks.

A pocket of dry, chilly air will be in place from Saturday night to Sunday and may prevent a southern storm with drenching rain from moving very far to the north from later Sunday to Monday.

However, that storm is expected to reach far enough north to bring a mixture of snow and rain to portions of West Virginia, Maryland, northern Virginia and southern Pennsylvania. Mostly snow is forecast for eastern Pennsylvania, northern and central New Jersey and coastal areas of New York.

How far north the storm's snow reaches will depend on the exact track and how the storm interacts with the cold, dry air across the region. A slightly stronger storm could mean the difference between non-accumulating wet snow and a few inches from north of Philadelphia to New York City. If snow remains intermittent and light along the Interstate-95 corridor, treated roads could remain wet. If it snows hard for a few hours, roads could be a slippery, slushy mess.

Where snow falls Sunday night from eastern Pennsylvania through central New Jersey and into New York City and Long Island, a general coating to an inch of snow may accumulate, with higher amounts possible on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Those with travel plans are encouraged to continue to check for updates.

This storm does not appear to be a repeat of the major winter storm that left deep snow and sleet across the Northeast in late January.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

A separate patch of light snow and flurries will occur well to the north of the southern storm from late Sunday to early Monday. The St. Lawrence Valley, along with the Adirondacks and northern New England, will be affected by this weak storm.

Beyond Monday, a new surge of Pacific air will move into the Northeast with perhaps some of the highest temperatures of the year ahead.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.