Relief is finally in sight for millions who have shivered for many weeks this winter from the Plains to the mid-Atlantic, as a major warmup pushes temperatures toward record levels in some areas. The pattern flip won’t come without potential hazards, AccuWeather forecasters caution.

"For many areas in the mid-Atlantic, this will be the most sustained stretch of warmer weather since a string of abnormally warm days in early January," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Warmth to build up in Plains first, enhance fire danger

Springlike air will expand to the north and east across the middle of the country through early next week. During the peak of the warmup on Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will rise 20-30 degrees above the historical average from Oklahoma City to Des Moines, Iowa.

Widespread highs in the 60s and 70s are forecast across the Plains states on Monday. By Tuesday, temperatures in the 80s will spread throughout western and central Texas and extend northward into part of western Kansas.

Dozens of record highs are likely to be tied or broken during the early spring preview.

As the warmth builds, dry, gusty winds will sweep across the High Plains, increasing the risk of wildfire ignition and rapid spread. The greatest danger will target areas that were mostly missed by rainfall on Saturday, including parts of the Texas Panhandle to western Nebraska.

Farther to the north, there will be a dividing line separating the building warmth to the south and lingering chill across the northern tier. Areas of snow, ice and rain can traverse this boundary by the middle of the week. This sharp variation in temperatures may be just north of Chicago, where several days with highs in the 60s are expected next week.



"Snow and ice will be confined to the northern Plains, Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and the interior Northeast. South of this area, temperatures will be well above historical averages with less precipitation," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok said.

60-degree temps to reach Pittsburgh, DC by midweek

Temperatures are poised to trend upward across the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, following a weekend storm that will bring a stripe of snow to parts of the Northeast and soaking rain and localized severe weather to the Southeast.

"The surge of warmer air will bring temperatures as high as near 60 to places like Pittsburgh by midweek. If Pittsburgh indeed reaches 60, it will be the warmest day since Jan. 9 when the high hit 66," Pydynowski said. "Washington, D.C., could flirt with the 60-degree mark on Tuesday and Wednesday as well."

The push of warm air will face resistance farther to the north.



"The warmup will be blunted by a chilly air mass that will be stubborn and hanging tough across New England. While cities such as D.C. bask in a warmer week ahead, Boston will struggle to near the 40-degree mark as the warm air meets resistance," Pydynowski said.

The fluctuating temperatures can increase the risk of ice jams and ice-jam flooding along many of the secondary rivers in the Midwest and Northeast.

In the Southeast, many days with highs in the 70s to lower 80s will occur, with records likely to be challenged by late in the week.

