Lake Lure begins refilling namesake lake after Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

Local leaders are hopeful that Lake Lure could be ready for public access, boating and swimming by Memorial Day Weekend.

After more than a year of recovery work following the devastation of Hurricane Helene in 2024, Lake Lure, North Carolina, officially began refilling its namesake lake in early February, marking a major milestone in the community’s long road to restoration.

An aerial view of Lake Lure, North Carolina in September 2025, one year after Hurricane Helene's devastating flooding.

The refilling effort is the first step toward returning Lake Lure to its full pond level of 990.5 feet above mean sea level, a process made possible by extensive collaboration with FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, AshBritt Environmental, Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure and numerous contractors and local partners.

The lake is vital to the local economy and businesses have been eager to see it back open for visitors.

“Thanks to the dedication of so many, we have witnessed progress that many believed was impossible,” Lake Lure Mayor Carol Pritchett said. “Our lake — our namesake, our refuge, and our economic lifeline — is coming back stronger than ever.”

Hurricane Helene brought historic flooding and heavy rainfall to western North Carolina in September 2024, inundating Lake Lure with sediment, debris and floodwater that overwhelmed infrastructure and forced officials to drain much of the lake to facilitate cleanup and repairs.

Town officials emphasize that the refilling process will be gradual and weather-dependent. The lake’s level can only be increased by about 1 foot per day, and substantial rainfall will be critical in helping the lake reach higher levels safely.

A view of the Lake Lure, North Carolina recreation office in September 2025, one year after Hurricane Helene's devastating flooding.

In addition to rising water, comprehensive water quality tests indicate that conditions remain within normal limits, confirming the lake is safe as it begins returning to active use.

While no definitive reopening date has been confirmed, local leaders are hopeful that Lake Lure could be ready for public access, boating and swimming by Memorial Day Weekend 2026, a key milestone for residents, small businesses and the region’s tourism economy.