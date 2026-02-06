Yosemite ‘Firefall’ returns soon, but weather will determine how it looks

The viral sunset effect depends on both water in Horsetail Fall and clear sky in Yosemite Valley in mid-to late February.

Many visitors traveled to Yosemite National Park to catch the annual and iconic “Firefall” effect at Horsetail Fall on Feb. 19. This occurs when sunset lines up perfectly with the waterfall.

Yosemite National Park’s viral “Firefall” is almost back, and the question heading into mid- to late February is the same as always: Will Horsetail Fall be flowing, and will the sky be clear enough at sunset for the famous glow to show up?

Peak dates for the natural light show are expected to fall between Feb. 19 and 23, when the setting sun can line up at just the right angle and make it look like the waterfall is on fire.

What is the Yosemite Firefall?

“Horsetail Fall flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley. This small waterfall usually flows only during winter and is easy to miss,” the National Park Service said. “On rare occasions during mid- to late February, it can glow orange when it's backlit by sunset.”

Firefall at sunset in Yosemite National Park, California. (heyengel/Getty Images)

The effect can make the waterfall look like it’s pouring lava down the rock face, drawing crowds of visitors and photographers hoping to capture a few minutes of orange light as the sun drops toward the horizon.

What has to line up for it to glow

Two ingredients have to cooperate for Firefall to happen: water in the fall, and a clear sky at the right time.

Horsetail Fall is seasonal, and the amount of water can depend on how much rain and mountain snow falls ahead of the peak window. That puts extra focus on the pattern across the Sierra Nevada as mid-February approaches.

"A high pressure system over the West Coast over the last month has kept rain and snow well off to the north of the Sierra Nevada, leading to dry and warm weather for the last few weeks. This high pressure system will weaken over the next few days, allowing for more active weather pattern as we move into the middle of February. This will bring rain and snow chances back to the Sierra," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Kai Kerkow.

If storms deliver rain and mountain snow ahead of Feb. 19–23, the waterfall could get a late boost. But even in years with decent flow, the Firefall can still be muted or missed entirely if clouds linger over Yosemite Valley at sunset.

What Yosemite visitors should know

Yosemite park rangers have grown used to the Firefall rush, and the park has seasonal management steps in place.

“Due to the popularity of the event, various restrictions are in effect during mid- to late February each year daily," the National Park Service said. One of the biggest changes in 2026 compared to past years is that a reservation is no longer required.

Parking and the walk back are also part of the unique experience.

“Expect to park far from your viewing area: prepare to walk to and from the viewing area (it will be cold and dark when you’re walking back to your car),” the NPS said.

For photographers planning a trip, the best nights are often the ones that thread the needle: a flowing fall after recent precipitation, then a clear western sky as the sun sets.