Ice on the Hudson River visible from NASA satellites

After nine straight days below 32 degrees, ice spread across New York’s waterways, prompting ferry shutdowns and drawing attention from NASA satellites.

This iceboat cruised across the frozen Great South Bay between New York’s Long Island and Fire Island on Feb. 4. The wooden craft was operated with metal runners by local iceboating enthusiasts.

Ice on the Hudson River became visible from space during a late-January cold snap in New York City, where temperatures stayed below 32 degrees Fahrenheit for nine consecutive days starting on Jan. 24.

"In many parts of the Northeast away from the coast, this prolonged stretch of cold is the most extreme in at least the last decade and, in some areas, the last two decades," said AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin.

NASA said Landsat 8’s Operational Land Imager captured a satellite view of the wintry scene around midday on Jan. 28, with ice standing out clearly against open water. In the image, ice is also visible in the East River and in the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park.

A satellite image of the New York City area on Jan. 28, 2026, showing ice forming on rivers surrounding the city. (Landsat 8/NASA)

"Much of the ice in the image likely floated there from farther upriver, where tidal currents are weaker and salinity is lower," NASA explained. "These conditions allow water to freeze sooner and at higher temperatures than the faster-flowing, brackish water near the river’s mouth."

A complete freeze of the Hudson around Manhattan is unlikely, NASA noted, though it did happen once before in 1888. The current river ice was also part of a broader winter setup across the city: Central Park recorded 11.4 inches of snow during the Jan. 25 snowstorm.

Ice floats cover part of the Hudson River along the Manhattan shoreline as New York City experiences frigid temperatures following a winter storm last weekend on January 30, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The ice buildup on the Hudson and nearby waterways also disrupted commuting. The NYC Ferry suspended service during the cold spell as ice floes built up across the harbor and rivers, according to the agency’s service alerts.

"In order to reopen safely, NYC Ferry is monitoring conditions until the ice floes recede and we have consistent, safe access to landings and vessels," NYC Ferry said on its website. "Once temperatures increase and ice flushes out of the harbor, we will confirm that river conditions allow for a safe and orderly re-opening of the system."

Looking ahead, another push of cold air is expected to deliver some of the coldest weather of the winter this weekend, with high temperatures around or below 20 F and AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures below zero. Next week, temperatures may finally rise above freezing for several days in a row, which will help to melt the ice on the Hudson, as well as snow that is still blanketing part of the city.