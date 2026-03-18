Cyclone Narelle to strengthen, strike Australia 4th time

Tropical Cyclone Narelle has made landfall three times in Australia in the last week, and it's not done yet.

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Tropical Cyclone Narelle made a rare landfall Friday morning as a Category 4 storm on Australia's Cape York Peninsula between Lockhart River and Coen. The strongest storm to make landfall in Queensland was Yassi in 2011, and Narelle rivaled its intensity.

The storm has made 3 landfalls

Because it has been traversing the outer edge of the country, it has made landfall several times. The second landfall occurred in the far northeastern portions of the Northern Territory in the Gulf of Carpentaria. Narelle made its third landfall in the Kimberley region of Western Australia around 6 p.m. local time Monday.

Narelle isn't done yet

"Narelle will cross the northern Kimberley region Monday night and Tuesday, local time," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist/Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls said.

"The cyclone will strengthen off northwestern Australia starting around Tuesday night or Wednesday, local time. Narelle can regain Category 2 hurricane status on the U.S. Saffir Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, or a Category 3 or 4 on the Bureau of Meteorology scale, before making a fourth landfall along the Gascoyne coast of Western Australia later Friday or Saturday, local time," Nicholls added.

Narelle's track is unusual. Only three other storms have made triple landfalls, with Tropical Cyclone Steve 2000 being the only one that did a southward turn, Nicholls said.

"The last storm most closely matching the forecast of Narelle was Cyclone Bianca in 2011," he added.