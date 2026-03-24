Midwest poised for more severe weather, flooding downpours

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail will target the Ohio Valley Thursday, followed by heavy rain that could trigger localized flooding from Indiana to western Pennsylvania into early Friday.

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After a stormy Sunday evening in the Northeast, spring storms will be back on Thursday.

A new round of severe thunderstorms will sweep across the Ohio Valley Thursday, then evolve into a heavy rain event that could trigger localized flooding from Indiana to Ohio, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia Thursday night into early Friday.

The severe weather threat will follow storms that packed more than 100 hail and strong wind reports over much of the same zone Sunday. Hail to the size of golf balls were reported. Gusts near 70 mph occurred around Columbus, Ohio.

A potent storm tracking across the northern United States late this week will drive the severe weather threat.

As this storm approaches, warmer air will surge from the Ohio Valley to the central Appalachians and coastal Northeast from Wednesday to Thursday, following a cold start to the week. High temperatures will climb 15–30 degrees Fahrenheit above Monday and Tuesday’s highs.

A trailing cold front will trigger severe weather from late Thursday into Thursday night, stretching from Missouri to Ohio. The threat includes much of Illinois and Indiana, as well as southern Michigan, northern Kentucky and northwest West Virginia.

The storms Thursday evening could bring damaging wind gusts and hail, like the storms from this past Sunday. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for wind gusts is 85 mph. A few of the strongest storms could also produce brief tornadoes.

As the front sags south-southeast late Thursday night into Friday and colder air moves in, the threat will shift to heavy rain.

With 1–2 inches of rain possible over several hours, urban and poor drainage flooding may occur.

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Small streams may also rise quickly, especially from Illinois to western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

Colder, drier air will settle in behind the rain and persist through the weekend across much of the Midwest and Northeast as the spring temperature roller coaster continues. After highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s Thursday, temperatures will drop to the 30s, 40s and near 50 Friday and Saturday in most areas.

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