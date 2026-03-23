Second Kona storm brings flooding, evacuations and renewed damage to Hawaii

Back-to-back kona storms drop over a foot of rain, threaten an Oahu dam and trigger evacuations as parts of Hawaii face record rainfall and ongoing impacts

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Hawaii is facing its worst flooding in over 20 years after back-to-back Kona storms brought several inches of rain to the islands. AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish has the details.

A second Kona storm brought widespread flooding to Hawaii over the weekend, threatening a major dam, prompting evacuations and causing additional damage as heavy rain inundated communities.

The latest system arrived as the state was still recovering from a powerful Kona storm days earlier that brought historic rainfall, hurricane-force wind gusts and feet of snow to the summits.

An aerial view of homes in an area severely damaged by flash flood is seen in Haleiwa, Hawaii, Sunday, March 22, 2026. (Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Kona storms are areas of low pressure that form west to northwest of Hawaii during the cool season and can tap into subtropical moisture, resulting in significant rainfall.

“On average, one to two Kona storms affect Hawaii each season. However, it is extremely rare for two Kona storms to impact the islands within the same month, especially in the span of a week,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

From Thursday into Monday, the second system dropped more than a foot of rain in some locations, including 22.51 inches at Kaala. The heavy rainfall triggered significant flooding, submerging vehicles and washing away homes on Oahu.

Rain totals from the second Kona system impacting Hawaii through March 23, 2026.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the storm helped set a monthly rainfall record for Kahului, marking its wettest March on record with more than a week remaining in the month.

This rainfall compounded already extreme totals from the first Kona storm, which dropped as much as 44 inches in Kula and produced wind gusts up to 135 mph.

Volunteers carry debris from a home impacted by the flood in Haleiwa, Hawaii Sunday, March 22, 2026. The volunteers, who arrived in droves on their own, were seen throughout the areas that suffered the most damages with tools and supplies to help with the grassroots clean up effort. (Photo by Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

On Oahu, emergency management officials evacuated about 5,500 people north of Honolulu as the Wahiawa Dam faced the risk of failure due to rising water levels. The reservoir crested at about 85 feet on March 20 after rising roughly 6 feet in 24 hours. Evacuation orders were lifted Saturday afternoon.

Power outages added to the disruption. Hawaiian Electric reported at least 2,000 customers without power on Oahu’s North Shore over the weekend, including some still affected from the earlier storm. At one point late Friday, about 4,000 customers lost power after some circuits were shut off proactively due to flooding concerns.

Snow on Mauna Kea in Hawaii on March 22, 2026 after a second kona system brought more winter conditions to the summits. (Image credit: Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope)

As of early Monday, flood alerts remained in effect, and winter weather alerts were posted for the highest elevations. Cameras at observatories on Mauna Kea showed snow covering the ground.

The first Kona storm brought 1 to 2 feet of snow to the summits. The second system was expected to add only 1 to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.