When will DC cherry blossoms reach peak bloom? Experts say soon

National Park Service says the peak cherry blossom bloom for Washington, D.C.’s iconic Yoshino cherry trees could happen within a day or two. Experts say weather patterns in late winter and early spring determine when 70% of blossoms open around the Tidal Basin.

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Cherry blossoms around Washington, D.C., reached peak bloom on March 28, according to the National Park Service. The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 20 to April 14.

After a brutal winter, signs of spring are slowly emerging, including the potential for a beautiful cherry blossom bloom this year in Washington, D.C.

Peak bloom occurs when about 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are open, creating a stunning landscape of pink and white around the Tidal Basin. Peak bloom dates vary from year to year depending on the weather but typically occur in late March or early April, according to the National Park Service.

A dog goes for a ride along the Tidal Basin as Cherry blossom trees bloom on March 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C. The cherry blossoms are in stage five of blooming, "puffy white", and are expected to reach the next and final stage of blooming between March 29 and April 1. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the National Park Service, the National Cherry Blossom Festival and the Trust for the National Mall announced the official forecast peak bloom dates for this spring, indicating a peak bloom may happen between March 29 to April 1.

All signs are pointing toward peak bloom very soon.

Warm weather over the weekend helped push the Yoshino cherry trees to stage five, also known as “puffy white,” according to the National Weather Service.

Cherry blossom trees bloom along the National Mall on March 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C. The cherry blossoms are in stage five of blooming, "puffy white", and are expected to reach the next and final stage of blooming between March 29 and April 1. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Cherry Blossom Watch blogger and photographer David Coleman has been tracking the blooms on the cherry trees for weeks and wrote on Monday that peak bloom is “close.”

“This coming weekend (March 28-29) is going to be prime time for the cherry blossoms. Expect crowds,” Coleman said.

On Tuesday, the National Park Service said blossoms are “approaching peak bloom” and "it could be only a matter (of) a day or two.”

Cherry blossom trees bloom along the Tidal Basin on March 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The cherry blossoms are in stage five of blooming, "puffy white", and are expected to reach the next and final stage of blooming between March 29 and April 1. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The Cherry Blossom Watch says peak bloom can happen earlier or later depending on temperatures in late winter and early spring. In recent decades, however, peak bloom dates have trended earlier.

Yoshino cherry trees require a certain number of “chill hours” during winter to prepare for blooming. Prolonged deep freezes can delay the blooming process, while stretches of mild weather can accelerate it, according to Cherry Blossom Watch.

Peak bloom last year was on March 28.

Where else can you see cherry blossoms in the US?

New Yorkers flock to the 'Cherry Blossom Festival' at Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York, United States on April 29, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Cherry blossoms aren’t just a spring tradition in Washington, D.C. Stunning displays can also be found in cities across the country, including Chicago and New York City.

In Chicago, cherry blossoms bloom along the Columbia Basin in Jackson Park, near the Garden of the Phoenix. Last year marked the first significant bloom there in several years after weather conditions limited previous displays.

2025 file photo: With the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry as a back drop, for the first time in two years due to weather, cherry blossoms bloom along the Columbia Basin in Jackson Park in Chicago, Illinois on April 24, 2025. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

In New York City, cherry blossoms can be found across multiple boroughs. Popular viewing spots include Central Park in Manhattan, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens and Roosevelt Island. Each spring, these locations feature vibrant pink and white cherry blossoms that typically peak later than those in Washington, D.C.

In both NYC and Chicago, peak bloom usually occurs in April. Last year, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Cherry Blossom Festival took place in late April. Cherry blossoms typically last one to two weeks, depending on wind, rain and temperature swings.