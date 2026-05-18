Memorial Day weekend: Downpours, storms from Texas to New England

Millions partaking in Memorial Day weekend activities may face thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash flooding from Texas to New England.

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If you’re traveling for Memorial Day, you may need to follow that classic advice to “pack your patience.”

Downpours and thunderstorms may disrupt outdoor plans from the south-central United States to the Northeast during the Memorial Day weekend. Meanwhile, much of the Rockies, Pacific Coast and far Southeast is expected to remain mostly dry as the nation honors fallen service members.

Memorial Day 2026 falls on its earliest possible date this year because May 31 lands on a Sunday. The upcoming holiday weekend, now just a few days away, is widely considered the unofficial start of summer.

United States Army soldiers stand with U.S. flags at the 157th National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Each day of the extended holiday weekend, the most widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected from Texas to New England, which could disrupt some outdoor activities.

“While much of the rainfall will help ease drought conditions locally, some areas will receive multiple rounds of heavy downpours that could trigger flash flooding,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Over several days, inches of rain are expected from parts of Texas to western Tennessee and Kentucky. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-4 inches are likely, with localized amounts exceeding 6 inches.

Sporadic thundershowers will affect the Florida Peninsula through the weekend, but much of the time will remain rain-free.

Farther west, some showers and thunderstorms are expected over the Rockies during the holiday weekend, though dry weather will dominate much of the time.

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The best weather for the period from Saturday through Monday will be in the Southwest, where sunshine is forecast to dominate most days. However, due to building drought conditions, caution is urged when using any outdoor flames, such as those from campfires and barbecue grills.

Cooler weather with scattered showers is expected across parts of the Pacific Northwest on Memorial Day.

“A significant warmup is expected across the northern Plains on Monday,” Anderson said. “Meanwhile, much of Arizona, Nevada and California should remain dry with seasonable late-May temperatures.”

The steadiest rain across parts of the Northeast may be limited mainly to Saturday and Sunday, with some improvement possible by Memorial Day. However, a few lingering showers or areas of drizzle could still affect outdoor ceremonies and events. Sunshine may be limited or nonexistent in some areas.

Residents and travelers from central and northeastern Texas to West Virginia should keep rain gear nearby, as repeated showers and thunderstorms may cause lightning delays for outdoor events. Spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms are also expected across the interior Southeast.

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