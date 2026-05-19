India scorched by heat wave, power demand driven to new record

Temperatures in May haven't been this high in two years as Dehli residents struggle to hide from the heat and a new power demand record is set for the nation.

Copied

A man with his face covered with a cloth rides a bicycle past air coolers displayed outside a shop on a hot summer day in Varanasi on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP via Getty Images)

The city of Delhi, India, hit 43.4 C (110 F) Wednesday, the hottest May weather in the last two years. Yellow, orange and red warnings are in effect for the heat wave in various areas of northern India.

The scorching heat drove power demand to a new record for the nation. The highest maximum temperature in the country last week was 114 degrees F (46 C) in Akola, Maharashtra.

“This is normally their hottest time of year, but the heat could be dangerous for the elderly and very young,” AccuWeather International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.

High temperatures forecast in India on May 19, 2026.

Last week, nearly 100 people were killed by flooding and storms across India.

The weather will remain hot across much of northern and central India, including Delhi, through at least Sunday and likely into Monday, Nicholls said. Daily highs around Delhi will be 40 to 44 C (104 to 111 F).

Air quality is expected to remain very unhealthy this week. In this category, health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups, who should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation, and should consider staying indoors.