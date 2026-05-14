Turkmenistan's fiery 'Gates of Hell' crater is dimming

Recent data suggests the flames of Turkmenistan's famous crater are starting to go out.

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Turkmenistan’s famous “Gates of Hell” crater is dimming, which is causing uncertainty about the future of this fiery phenomenon, according to recent satellite images and emissions data.

The Darvaza Gas Crater, more commonly referred to as the “Door to Hell” or “Gates of Hell,” is a 196-foot-wide pit of fire about the size of a soccer field located in Turkmenistan’s remote Karakum Desert. The blazing pit has been a popular tourist attraction and has puzzled scientists.

BBC reports the crater has been ablaze for at least 40 years, but recent data suggest it is slowly dimming.

Capterio, a company that monitors natural gas flares, recently reported that the heat intensity has reduced by over 75 percent over the last three years, suggesting the crater is starting to dim, according to a New York Times analysis.

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows the Darvaza Gas Crater, also known as "Door to Hell", in Darvaza, Turkmenistan. (Photo by Li Renzi/Xinhua via Getty Images) Photo by Li Renzi/Xinhua via Getty Images

The pit’s origins remain uncertain. One theory is that it opened in the 1970s when Soviet geologists accidentally opened it while drilling for oil, puncturing an underground pocket of natural gas. Others believe it collapsed in the 1960s. Engineers reportedly lit the escaping methane gas on fire to reduce toxic emissions and avoid an environmental disaster.

However, instead of burning out in a few weeks, the pit continued to burn decades later.

A possible explanation for the continuous fire is that the crater sits above a large oil and gas field that runs through both Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, meaning that it’s likely fueled by a massive supply of underground methane.

According to The Cool Down, the Turkmenistani government has wanted to reduce emissions from the crater for environmental and public health reasons. The potentially toxic gases pose a "stark health concern" for the 2,000 people who live within a few kilometers of the site. Officials said that two gas wells were drilled in 2024 to reduce nearby natural gas. However, Capterio data shows that the flames may have dimmed prior to this action due to natural underground changes.

Capterio CEO Dr. Mark Davis confirmed to AccuWeather in an email that the crater remains an environmental concern since it emits both carbon dioxide and methane. Methane is the bigger worry, since it warms the atmosphere more than carbon dioxide.

This photo taken on March 19, 2026 shows the Darvaza Gas Crater, also known as "Door to Hell", in Darvaza, Turkmenistan. (Photo by Li Renzi/Xinhua via Getty Images) Photo by Li Renzi/Xinhua via Getty Images

Those who wish to visit the site face a challenge. According to the New York Times, foreigners need a visa to enter Turkmenistan, which can only be acquired through a letter of invitation. Travelers then face a long desert journey to reach the attraction.

Despite the recent dimming of the “Gates of Hell,” the pit remains significantly ablaze, with flames reaching 5 or 6 feet tall.