Deadly storms, flooding rain kill at least 96 in India

Damaging thunderstorms unleashed hail, dust storms and powerful winds across northern India, while extreme heat is set to build across parts of the country into next week.

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Residents watch as rescue workers clear the area of uprooted trees after strong winds and a storm in Prayagraj, on May 13, 2026. Powerful storms that swept across India's northern Uttar Pradesh state this week killed at least 96 people, government officials said. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Damaging thunderstorms and pockets of flooding rain swept across parts of India on Wednesday and Thursday, as gusty winds, hail, dust storms and extreme heat impacted several regions, claiming at least 96 lives, according to officials.

AccuWeather International Forecasting Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said the deadly event was caused by thunderstorms in the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

At least 96 people were killed in northern India, and more than 50 others were injured in Uttar Pradesh, The Associated Press reported.

The India Meteorological Department said extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in isolated parts of Assam and Meghalaya during a 24-hour period, with some areas reporting 10.6 inches (269 mm) of rain, enough to trigger localized flooding.

Heavy rainfall was also recorded in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka, including 4.3 inches (109 mm) at Bhatkawa in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and 2.8 inches (71 mm) at Tuting, Ankola and Aurad.

Residents watch as rescue workers clear the area of uprooted trees after strong winds and a storm in Prayagraj, on May 13, 2026. Powerful storms that swept across India's northern Uttar Pradesh state this week killed at least 96 people, government officials said. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Severe thunderstorms produced damaging wind gusts across northern, western, central and eastern India. Rajasthan recorded some of the strongest winds, including 50 mph (80 km/h) in Fatehpur, 45 mph (72 km/h) in Jaipur and 43 mph (69 km/h) in Bikaner. Faridkot in Punjab reported a 45-mph (72 km/h) gust, while Ramban in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh also recorded a 45-mph gust (72 km/h).

The storms also brought hail to parts of Punjab and dust storms to isolated areas of Rajasthan, where powerful winds added to travel and visibility concerns. Thunderstorms with gusts of 31-47 mph (50-76 km/h) affected isolated locations in Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Chhattisgarh, West Uttar Pradesh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat Region, Saurashtra and Kutch, Haryana, Assam and Meghalaya.

Dangerous heat is now gripping parts of western and central India. Nicholls said it will likely be dry and hot in Uttar Pradesh this weekend and early next week as a ridge builds over western India.

People walk under water sprinklers installed along a street on a hot summer day in Varanasi on May 15, 2026. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP via Getty Images)

Heat wave conditions were reported in isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch, West Rajasthan, South Madhya Pradesh and adjoining interior Maharashtra. The highest maximum temperature in the country was 114 degrees F (46 C) in Akola, Maharashtra, while many parts of Central India, adjoining north Peninsular India, Gujarat, Rajasthan and adjoining Haryana reached 104-113 degrees F (40-45 C) on Thursday.

Daily highs Sunday into next week will exceed 105 degrees F (41 C) in many areas and 110 F (43 C) in some areas.

“This is their normally hottest time of year but the heat could be dangerous for the elderly and very young,” Nicholls said.

The volatile pattern comes as monsoon activity begins to show signs of advancing.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala by late May. Conditions were also favorable for the monsoon to advance into parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands within 24 hours.

“An early arrival of the southwest monsoon can help jump-start planting efforts across parts of India, but it does not necessarily signal a stronger monsoon season overall,” Nicholls said. “AccuWeather is forecasting monsoon rainfall across India to reach 90% to 95% of the historical average from June through October, which would classify the season as below the historical average.”

Nicholls said an earlier onset can raise hopes for agriculture and commodity markets following intense pre-monsoon heat, but warned that the timing of the monsoon’s arrival is only one factor.

Before the monsoon arrives in Mumbai, fishermen remove their boats from the Arabian Sea at Mahim beach, on May 14, 2026 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

“Even with an early onset in Kerala, it is important not to assume the entire monsoon season will be wetter than the historical average,” Nicholls said. “The timing of the monsoon onset is only one piece of the puzzle. The overall seasonal rainfall total and consistency of rainfall through the summer will ultimately determine the impact on crops and reservoirs.”

More active weather is expected in the coming days. The IMD warned of additional heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northeast India during the week.