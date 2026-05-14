Multiday severe weather risk across the central US, with the biggest threat Sunday-Monday

Daily severe thunderstorms could evolve into an outbreak over the Plains and Midwest into next week, bringing damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flash flooding that could disrupt travel and outdoor plans.

Copied

Bernie Rayno takes a look at the areas that could experience severe weather this weekend and early next week.

Thunderstorms will become more widespread and intense across the Great Plains, Mississippi Valley and the Midwest into next week, interfering with travel, graduations and outdoor plans and putting lives and property at risk.

The main threats from developing severe thunderstorms will be high winds, hail and frequent lightning, but stronger thunderstorms could spin up tornadoes. Torrential downpours may go beyond providing drought relief and instead lead to flash flooding in urban areas and along small streams.

AccuWeather’s severe weather classification is impact-driven and differs from the Storm Prediction Center’s system, with a focus on clarity for the general public.

The period from Sunday into Monday could evolve into a severe weather outbreak with hundreds of incidents of strong wind gusts and multiple tornadoes.

Thursday

Compared to the small pockets of severe weather from Tuesday to Wednesday, Thursday’s severe weather zone will stretch about 1,000 miles from the Big Bend area of the Rio Grande River in southwestern Texas to southern Iowa and central Illinois.

Some of the strongest storms will bring wind gusts of 60-70 mph, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 85 mph into Thursday night. Kansas City, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; Lincoln, Nebraska; St. Louis; Amarillo, Texas; and Oklahoma City will face some risk of severe weather.

Friday

On Friday, the severe weather risk will extend nearly 800 miles, from the northern Texas Panhandle to western Illinois and southwestern Wisconsin.

The storms will be capable of producing large, damaging hail, with wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph. Des Moines, Iowa, and the Quad Cities area of Iowa and Illinois will have some risk of severe weather, as well as Kansas City, Wichita, Amarillo, and Omaha, Nebraska.

Saturday

On Saturday, a risk of severe weather will extend along a 1,000-mile swath from northwestern Texas to central Indiana. A few tornadoes will be possible with the strongest storms, along with straight-line wind gusts of 60-70 mph and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.

Major metro areas with some risk of severe weather on Saturday include Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Omaha, Wichita and Indianapolis.

Sunday

The severe weather threat will increase on Sunday over part of the central U.S., with a more concentrated area of powerful storms around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. AccuWeather is predicting a moderate risk of damaging storms and isolated tornadoes, but that could be upgraded to a high risk, especially if forecasters believe it could evolve into an outbreak.

A broader zone of severe weather is predicted from northern Texas to northeast Colorado, Minnesota and Wisconsin, with risks including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

Monday

"Monday may bring the greatest risk of severe weather and tornadoes in more than a week to the Central states," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "As we get closer to Monday, the categories and coverage of severe weather are likely to increase."

Monday's threat of severe weather will extend for 1,000 miles from Wichita Falls, Texas, just south of the Red River, to Marquette, Michigan, located on the shores of Lake Superior. Within this broad severe weather zone spanning nearly a dozen states, some areas may experience more numerous and dangerous storms.

The severe weather threat on Monday includes the major metro areas of Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Omaha, St. Louis, Des Moines, Chicago, Minneapolis and Milwaukee.

The risk of severe weather is likely to continue on Tuesday and extend from the Mississippi Valley to the Northeast.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Flash flood risk to increase

Along with severe weather will be the likelihood of torrential downpours in the thunderstorm zone. Into the start of the weekend, thunderstorms will tend to be spotty, along with downpours, so the risk of flash flooding will be localized.

As the pattern evolves and a deeper plume of moisture extends northward from the Gulf, more numerous thunderstorms are forecast with a greater chance of repeated torrential downpours.

As storm coverage and frequency increase, the risk of flash flooding will also rise in urban areas and along small streams, regardless of drought conditions.

There is the likelihood of a general 1-4 inches of rain to fall over a several-day period from central Texas to northern Michigan with locally higher amounts. A significant amount of that rain may fall in a few hours on some communities.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.