Power outage preparedness: how to keep your home and family safe

A little preparedness can go a long way if you lose electricity in the heat of summer. AccuWeather’s Ali Reid has more.

Power outages can strike unexpectedly, or as a consequence of weather, leaving homes dark, fridges warm, and families scrambling. From summer heatwaves that overload grids to winter ice storms and high winds, losing electricity isn’t just inconvenient, it can be dangerous. Homeowners who plan ahead can protect both their property and loved ones.

Before the blackout

Preparation is key. Start with a home safety kit that includes flashlights, extra batteries, a battery-powered charger for phones, and items to keep children occupied. Stock non-perishable food and several gallons of water for at least three days per person. Consider keeping a refrigerator thermometer to monitor temperatures if the power goes out, and freeze ice packs to help extend the life of perishable items.

Other useful tools include a solar-powered or battery backup charger, blankets for warmth, a first aid kit, and a surge protector to guard electronics. If you rely on a sump pump, consider a battery-operated backup to prevent basement flooding. For those with medical devices, check for battery backups and register with your utility company for priority restoration.

During the outage

Stay safe by limiting travel, roads may be dark and hazardous. Leave a main light on to alert you when power returns, and avoid opening the refrigerator or freezer to keep food cold. If you need to use a portable generator, never run it indoors or connect it directly to your home’s wiring. Keep phones and radios charged to stay informed about ongoing weather threats or restoration updates.

After power is restored

Even after electricity returns, hazards can remain. Check for downed power lines, water intrusion, or structural damage. Assess food in your fridge and freezer; toss any items exposed to temperatures above 40°F for more than two hours. Inspect perishable medications and contact your doctor if you suspect spoilage. Restock your emergency kit so you’re prepared for the next outage

Document any property damage carefully. Homeowners insurance can cover food spoilage, generator damage, or water damage caused by frozen pipes, but coverage varies — review your policy and work with your insurance agent to file any claims. Finally, check in with family, friends, and neighbors to ensure everyone is safe.

Blackouts are a reality during extreme weather, but preparation reduces risk and stress. A well-stocked kit, clear safety plan, and awareness of insurance coverage can help you navigate outages confidently, keeping your home, health, and family protected until the lights come back on