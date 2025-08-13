Large great white shark seen swimming near Maine beaches

A large shark, suspected to be a great white, was seen swimming Monday and Tuesday near several public beaches in Maine.

Copied

Drone footage taken on August 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. The shark was spotted again on August 12 in the morning in the area off Pine Point Beach. (Photo credit: Scarborough Police Dept.)

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Maine police department issued a warning about a large shark, suspected to be a great white, seen swimming Monday and Tuesday near several public beaches.

The Scarborough Police Department said in a news release that the city's marine resource officer received a report Monday of a large shark seen near Richmond Island and Scarborough Beach.

A pair of beachgoers look out over the water as a kite boarder goes by at Pine Point Beach in Scarborough, Maine. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Further sightings were reported Tuesday near Pine Point Beach.

The department obtained a drone camera video recorded Monday showing what appears to be a 10-12-foot shark off the southern tip of Richmond Island, near Higgins Beach and Scarborough Beach.

The beaches remained open Tuesday, but police urged visitors to be cautious in local waters.