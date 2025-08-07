Perseid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night, but the moon may steal the show

It's the most popular meteor shower of the year, but stargazers will need to take a few extra steps in 2025 to enjoy the peak of the Perseids.

Penn State astronomy professor Chris Palma joins the AccuWeather Network to discuss the most exciting astronomy events to look forward to in the month of August this year.

One of the most anticipated astronomy events of the year is about to unfold in the summer sky, with the Perseid meteor shower peaking on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 12, into the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 13.

The Perseids are known not just for their abundance but for their timing. Unlike cold-weather showers, such as the Geminids in December, that happen under frosty conditions, this one lines up with warm, often clear summer nights, making it a favorite for skywatchers of all ages.

Moonlight will dim the display

Most backyard observers count up to 50 Perseids per hour in a typical year, with 60 to 100 per hour when viewed from a dark area far away from any light pollution. In 2025, that number will be sharply reduced due to the moon.

“In 2025, a waning gibbous moon will rise during the late evening hours, reducing the number of meteors you would normally see during moonless displays,” the American Meteor Society (AMS) explained. “If one could count 50 Perseids per hour under dark skies, then we can expect between 10-20 under the conditions offered in 2025.”

A composite image of 18 meteors from the Perseid Meteor Shower over Mt. Lassen and Lake Helen in Lassen Volcanic National Park, California. (Jerry Hamblen/Getty Images)

Some meteors may start to appear shortly after nightfall, but the best chance to catch more frequent activity will come after 3 a.m., local time.

What causes the Perseids?

Like most meteor showers, the Perseids happen when Earth passes through a trail of debris left behind by a comet. In this case, the particles originate from Comet Swift-Tuttle. Each tiny fragment burns up in Earth’s atmosphere, creating a brief flash of light.

The Perseids appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus, but there's no need to face a specific direction to enjoy the show.

“To view the Perseids successfully, it is suggested you watch from a safe rural area that is as dark as possible,” the AMS advised. “The more stars you can see, the more meteors will also be visible. No matter the time of night, Perseid meteors can be seen in all portions of the sky.”

Weather forecast for the Perseids

The best weather conditions on Tuesday night are expected to be across the West Coast, Rocky Mountains and Plains, where clear conditions will greet skywatchers as they head outside. Clouds will threaten viewing conditions elsewhere across North America, particularly across the Southeast, Midwest, most of Ontario and the Canadian Prairies.

The Perseids will remain active throughout the rest of the week but with fewer and fewer meteors with each passing night.

At a glance: 2025 Perseid meteor shower:

•Peak night: Tuesday, Aug. 12, into Wednesday morning, Aug. 13

•Best viewing window: After 3 a.m. local time

•Moon conditions: Waning gibbous moon will reduce visibility

•Estimated rates: 10–20 meteors per hour under current sky conditions

•Viewing tip: Find a dark location away from city lights for the best experience, let your eyes adjust to the dark and be patient.