When is the next total solar eclipse?

The sun, moon and Earth will align in 2026 to create a total solar eclipse, but you'll need to travel if you want to see the awe-inspiring celestial show.

Solar eclipses are one of the most exciting astronomy events that have very specific requirements needed to occur. Let’s find out what’s happening during a solar eclipse.

Seeing a total solar eclipse can be even more impressive than witnessing the aurora borealis, but it will be quite a while before people across North America are able to witness a total eclipse without international travel.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow on the planet and causing day to turn to night for a few brief moments. To see this spectacular phenomenon, you need to be in the right part of the world at the precise time with the perfect weather.

A composite of the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse. (Getty Images)

The most recent total solar eclipse took place on April 8, 2024, when millions of people across Mexico, the United States and Canada witnessed the brilliant celestial sight. The next one is right around the corner, although it will not be visible from North America.

2026 Total Solar Eclipse

On Aug. 12, 2026, the sun, moon and Earth will align to create a total solar eclipse, which will be visible across western Iceland, northern Spain and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea. The path of totality also includes a largely uninhabited area of eastern Greenland.

People across most of western and northern Europe will be able to see an impressive partial solar eclipse, weather permitting, with the event taking place shortly before sunset.

A partial solar eclipse will also be visible across Canada, Alaska, and the northeastern U.S., although it will not be nearly as impressive as the celestial show that unfolded over Europe.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the United States?

It will be nearly a decade before a total solar eclipse is visible again from the U.S. The next one will take place in northern Alaska on March 30, 2033. However, the next one visible from the lower 48 states will not be until Aug. 23, 2044.

The next time there is a cross-country eclipse, similar to that of Aug. 21, 2017, will be one year later on Aug. 12, 2045, and will be seen from California to Florida.