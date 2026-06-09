Get Blue aims to expand clean water access as climate change worsens global crisis

The United Nations World Water Development Report 2026 found that 2.1 billion people still lack safely managed drinking water, and the burden falls disproportionately on women and girls.

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More than 2 billion people live without reliable access to safe water. Through Water.org’s Get Blue initiative, your support can help provide small loans that bring clean water and sanitation to families in need. Learn more or donate today at getblue.water.org/accuweather/

Imagine starting the day with nothing safe to drink, not enough water to wash or no way to flush a toilet. For more than 2 billion people around the world, that is reality.

As climate change, drought, extreme heat and population growth put more pressure on water supplies, humanitarian groups warn that access to clean water is becoming harder for many families. The United Nations World Water Development Report 2026 found that 2.1 billion people still lack safely managed drinking water, and the burden falls disproportionately on women and girls, who spend an estimated 250 million hours every day collecting water.

File photo: A woman carries a container of water on her head from a local water access site. (Photo credit: Water.org)

An even larger share of the global population experiences water scarcity at least temporarily. According to UNICEF, 4 billion people, or almost two-thirds of the world’s population, experience severe water scarcity for at least a month each year.

Water.org, a nonprofit co-founded by actor Matt Damon and entrepreneur Gary White in 2009, is working to close that gap by helping families gain access to safe water and sanitation. To date, the organization has helped more than 90 million people connect to safe water or sanitation.

On June 9, Water.org launched Get Blue, an initiative designed to turn everyday choices into funding for safe water access. AccuWeather is one of the companies partnering with Water.org to raise awareness for the global effort.

Through Get Blue, participating brands, artists and influencers are encouraging people to buy designated products or donate directly. The money helps Water.org’s local bank partners provide small loans that families can use for pipes, pumps, plumbing or sanitation improvements that bring water closer to home.

Water.org describes the model as a pay-it-forward approach. When families repay the loans, the money can be loaned again to another household. The organization says 98% of borrowers repay their loans, allowing each dollar to keep working beyond the first family it helped.

For families without safe water at home, the impact can be life-changing. A closer water source can mean fewer hours spent walking long distances, lower risk of waterborne illness, more time for school or work and greater financial stability.

File photo: Several women carry containers to a local water pump site. (Photo credit: Water.org)

The water crisis is closely tied to weather and climate. Drought can dry up wells, shrink reservoirs and force communities to travel farther for water. Extreme heat can increase demand while reducing available supply. Flooding can contaminate drinking water systems, and changing rainfall patterns can make water access less reliable from season to season.

Those risks are not limited to one region. Around the world, communities are dealing with the consequences of water stress, from rural areas where families rely on distant water points to cities facing aging infrastructure, shrinking reservoirs or groundwater decline.

For the billions of people still living without safe water at home, the goal is simple: turn a daily struggle into reliable access to clean water.