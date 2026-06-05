These trees can 'hold their breath' when volcanoes erupt in Hawaii

Native 'ohi'a lehua trees can briefly close tiny pores in their leaves to limit how much sulfur dioxide gas gets inside when winds shift amid a volcanic eruption.

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The June 1, 2026, volcanic outburst marked the 48th episode of the ongoing Halema’uma’u eruption, setting a new record for the most episodes ever documented during an eruption.

Trees growing near Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano have a remarkable way of protecting themselves when toxic gas drifts their way: They can briefly stop breathing.

That ability belongs to native 'ohi'a lehua trees, which are found in abundance around Kilauea’s summit. When wind carries sulfur dioxide gas toward them, the trees can close their stomata, the tiny pores in their leaves, limiting how much of the gas gets inside. In effect, the trees can "hold their breath."

A Ohi’a Lehua tree stands amidst rocky terrain during the Kilauea eruption. (Getty Images/Rebecca Brotman)

The resilience of the trees was tested repeatedly from January through April 2026, when a series of intense Kona Low storm systems pushed Kilauea's eruptive plume northward, carrying toxic sulfur dioxide into communities and parkland near the summit.

"Sulfur dioxide is a highly acidic gas which forms dilute sulfuric acid when it reacts with water, whether it be in the form of rain, fog, or morning dew," the USGS explained.

Despite their ability to temporarily stop breathing, the 'ohi'a trees can still be damaged by prolonged exposure because they eventually need to reopen those pores.

On top of the damaging effects of the gas, vegetation was pelted by tephra, volcanic debris ejected during eruptions.

The force of the tephra was similar to large hail during a thunderstorm and stripped the leaves off the trees.

Other vegetation near Kilauea has turned brown or lost its leaves, a scene more reminiscent of autumn in North America than late spring in Hawaii.

Before and after photos of vegetation defoliation outside the new USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Field Station building located near the Kilauea Military Camp inside HawaiÊ»i Volcanoes National Park. Left photo was taken on Feb. 11, 2026. Right photo was taken on April 21, 2026. (USGS photos by K. Mulliken.)

With summer approaching and trade winds returning, the volcanic plume has shifted back toward the southwest, giving the battered vegetation its first extended reprieve in months. New growth is already emerging on some plants, but a full return to the lush greenery the summit area is known for will take time.