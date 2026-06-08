Heat, humidity to spur summery conditions, storms in eastern US this week

The combination of building heat and humidity will push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to triple digits in some areas this week, and may also help boost thunderstorm activity.

Copied

While other sources use humidity and wind speed when measuring temperature, the free AccuWeather app’s RealFeel® temperature includes 10 different factors such as sunshine intensity and shade.

Enthusiasts of summery weather will be happy, while those doing manual labor may struggle with a surge of heat and high humidity building across the eastern United States this week. The hot, moist air may fuel strong thunderstorms before the week's end.

"Compared to some of the heat surges earlier this year, the one this week is not as extreme as we are entering the hottest quarter of the year," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Heat over the Plains states is forecast to gradually shift eastward during the middle to latter part of this week.

As the hot and humid air becomes established, widespread highs in the upper 80s to the mid-90s are in store for the mid-Atlantic and Appalachians from the Carolinas to New England, especially on Thursday and Friday.

"Some daily record highs may be set for multiple days in multiple locations," Anderson explained.

The combination of heat, humidity, sunshine and other factors will push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to and above 100 F for several hours each day.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

People who exercise or do manual labor in the conditions ahead should stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned environment when possible to avoid heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Close observation of young children and the elderly is strongly encouraged.

The pattern will result in great pool and beach weather, as many schools are now on summer break. Caution is urged when swimming in area streams, lakes and the New England and mid-Atlantic beaches, as water temperatures tend to lag well behind air temperatures. For example, water temperatures at Atlantic City, New Jersey, were only in the lower 60s Monday afternoon.

It typically takes until July for the risk of cold-water shock and muscle cramps to decrease as water temperatures rise.

Heat, high humidity and thunderstorms go together

The combination of heat and high humidity will increase the risk of pop-up thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Since most thunderstorms will form a few miles inland of the coast, most beaches should tend to stay dry most of the time this week, Anderson said.

Just inland and over the Appalachians, it could be a different story with some potent storms, especially later in the week as slightly cooler air attempts to push in from the west and north.

Thunderstorm activity in the Plains can be especially intense into Tuesday night, while downpours in parts of the Mississippi and Ohio valleys into midweek can be excessive and lead to flash flooding.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.