Gulf bears watching for tropical activity with flash flood risk from Texas to Florida

As an eastern Pacific tropical rainstorm fades, there's a chance a new storm may brew on the Atlantic side--over the Gulf. Areas of heavy rain are forecast to unfold from Texas to Florida regardless of storm formation.

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While the risk of tropical development remains low, the highest likelihood of development over the next week or so will be in the Gulf. Even in the absence of a defined storm, tropical downpours could increase the risk of flash flooding across the Gulf Coast states from Texas to Florida in the coming days.

Cristina, which originated in the eastern Pacific earlier this week, will continue to bring the risk of flooding downpours and mudslides as it drifts northward over Central America and into southern Mexico as a tropical rainstorm into Friday night.

This image of the Gulf, Caribbean and Central America shows Cristina over land as a tropical rainstorm as of Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2026. Meanwhile, a tropical wave was becoming the dominant producer of showers and thunderstorms over southeastern Mexico. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

"Some of the energy from Cristina moving up from the south and from an approaching large tropical wave of low pressure from the east may combine forces in the southwestern Gulf, which could spur new tropical development," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "The window for this development is small and generally centered on this weekend."

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The first name on the list of Atlantic tropical storms for 2026 is Arthur.

This area of interest will then drift into northeastern Mexico, but a plume of moisture is likely to stream in north of the feature. That moisture will first be wrung out over coastal and central Texas and Louisiana later this weekend and into early next week.

So much rain may fall that localized flash flooding occurs. A general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast with pockets of higher amounts. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall amount is 12 inches from Sunday to Monday in the zone from South Texas and the Hill Country to the Mississippi Delta region.

The Texas Hill Country is especially vulnerable to heavy rain events, as the hardpan soil and steep terrain can amplify the runoff. The region has been impacted by catastrophic floods in the past, including the deadly flood along the Guadalupe River on Independence Day 2025.

"There is also some indication that this feature could wander back out over the Gulf or a second one may try to form over the Gulf along a sagging front," DaSilva explained. "The front alone could cause locally heavy rain along the central Gulf Coast region next week."

Any organized area of low pressure along or near the front could enhance the rainfall to excessive levels.

Waters are sufficiently warm throughout the Gulf--generally above 80 F. There are some disruptive wind shear over the Gulf, but that is not as high as it has been in recent weeks.

"That rainstorm would have to detach from the front to be fully tropical, should it develop in the first place," DaSilva said. "Despite the likelihood of localized flash flooding, the upcoming pattern with the stalled front alone should bring some beneficial rain to the Gulf Coast states."

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