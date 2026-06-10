3 rescued after boat capsizes in Florida Keys

The capsized vessel was left anchored at sea and the Coast Guard issued a safety marine information broadcast to alert other vessels to the hazard.

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A photo shows a boat that capsized near the Florida Keys on Sunday, June 7. (Photo Credit: United States Coast Guard News)

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people on Sunday after their boat capsized offshore the Florida Keys, officials said.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Key West received a 911 transfer from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday reporting an overturned vessel with three people in the water approximately five miles south of Little Palm Island.

A Coast Guard Station Marathon boat crew responded and rescued all three boaters. No injuries were reported.

“Our boat crew responded quickly and efficiently to locate all three individuals,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Dalton Henry, the Station Marathon coxswain during the case. “Mariners should always wear a properly fitted life jacket as emergencies can occur with little warning.”

The capsized vessel was left anchored at sea and the Coast Guard issued a safety marine information broadcast to alert other vessels to the hazard. The Coast Guard said the owner of the boat will coordinate salvage efforts.

Reporting by TMX