Florida rattled by 6.1 earthquake near Cuba; no significant tsunami threat

The earthquake happened around 2 p.m. EDT Monday, with shaking felt in Miami, Orlando and Cancun.

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A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck just off the western tip of Cuba early Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far away as Florida and Mexico.

The tremor struck around 2 p.m. EDT and briefly raised tsunami concerns in the Gulf. After reviewing the data, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, "There is no significant tsunami threat." The agency added that small tsunami waves remain possible along coastlines closest to the epicenter.

Shaking was felt across most of Florida following the strong earthquake, including in Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville, according to the USGS. It was also felt around Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, including in Cancun.

Workers check their cell phones after a tremor caused shaking in Havana, Cuba, on June 8, 2026. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP via Getty Images)

In Havana, Cuba, people rushed out of buildings and filled the streets immediately after the earthquake. Damage from the earthquake was not immediately known.

This is a developing news story. Continue to check back with AccuWeather for more information.