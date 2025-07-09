Texas flash flood tragedy causes an estimated $18 billion to $22 billion in total damage and economic loss

According to AccuWeather experts, the preliminary estimate of total damage and economic loss is $18 billion to $22 billion.

AccuWeather’s Anna Azallion showcases three videos that highlight the enduring impact of deadly flooding in Texas.

Downpours Trigger Extreme Flash Flood Disaster in Parts of the Texas Hill Country

More than a foot of rain fell along the Guadalupe River and parts of the Texas Hill Country over the July 4 weekend, resulting in extreme flash flooding, sending river levels rising roughly 30 feet in one hour, which tragically claimed more than 80 lives and caused an estimated $18 billion to $22 billion in total damage, according to AccuWeather experts.

“The horrific loss of life in this flash flooding disaster is heartbreaking. Our hearts go out to the survivors, first responders, officials and volunteers helping families who have lost loved ones in the flood waters,” AccuWeather's Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

Deadly flooding in Texas

The National Weather Service issued flood watches and flash flood warnings hours before the devastating flooding struck. AccuWeather also issued warnings to business customers and subscribers 30 minutes ahead of the flash flood warning from the National Weather Service, helping them better prepare and giving them more time to evacuate.

“Every sector of the American weather enterprise worked as efficiently and effectively as possible to warn the public about the risk of flooding and the need for people near rivers and other flood-prone areas to prepare and proactively seek higher ground. Our team at AccuWeather and meteorologists across the weather enterprise are devastated by the loss of life," said Porter.

The unfortunate combination of torrential rainfall in the flood-prone areas during hours before sunrise and thousands of people vacationing in the vicinity contributed to the tragic event.

Economic Impact of Devastating Flash Flooding

According to AccuWeather experts, the preliminary estimate of total damage and economic loss of $18 billion to $22 billion includes homes, businesses, campgrounds, recreation facilities, disruptions to supply chains, losses due to extended power outages and road closures, travel delays, future tourism losses and damage to all infrastructure impacted in the area, as well as the long-term costs for survivors and all others impacted by the catastrophic event.

Unfortunately, water damage ranks among the most costly home repairs and is often not covered by standard homeowner's insurance policies. In the U.S., only about 4% of homeowners carry flood insurance, leaving the vast majority more vulnerable to financial devastation after major flooding events.

This tragedy raises critical questions regarding the development of high-risk flood-prone areas. This marks the fifth preliminary damage estimate that AccuWeather experts have issued in 2025, highlighting a surge in costly weather disasters nationwide. “We estimate that flash flooding, tornadoes, wildfires and other extreme weather events in America have caused a combined total damage and economic loss of $371 billion to $415 billion so far this year. This outpaces the frequency of billion-dollar weather disasters since AccuWeather started issuing preliminary estimates after Harvey in 2017,” Porter said. In 2024 alone, AccuWeather experts estimate that major weather disasters in the U.S. caused $479 billion to $532 billion in total damage and economic loss.

This latest weather disaster adds to the toll of billion-dollar events and further intensifies the challenges surrounding insurance availability and affordability. It leaves many communities and businesses exposed during a time when warmer air and higher ocean temperatures are contributing to more extreme rainfall and flash flooding.

