AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice, Earliest and Most Accurate Warnings for Destructive Flash Flooding in Central Texas

AccuWeather customers and users were once again best prepared for the dangerous flash flooding.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

The Guadalupe River surged above its banks after torrential rain on the Fourth of July, causing intense flooding that killed multiple people and left 20 kids missing.

During the early morning hours of July 4, persistent downpours produced upwards of a foot of rain in several hours, resulting in a historic and catastrophic flash flood in parts of the Texas Hill Country, west of San Antonio. Communities along some parts of the Guadalupe River experienced a “wall of water” moving down the river, resulting in water level rises of 30 feet in one hour, washing away buildings, cars, and bridges. Tragically, at least 24 fatalities have been reported, and dozens are still reported missing. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy.

AccuWeather customers and users were once again best prepared for the dangerous flash flooding.

>>Learn more about how your business can better prepare for flash flooding with AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

Near Hunt, Texas:

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Flash Flood Warning, which exclusively provided 30 minutes of valuable, ADDITIONAL advance notice compared to warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources. This precious additional time, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled people to be better prepared and safer, giving more time to evacuate and get to safety. The valuable, additional time was particularly helpful because the dangerous flooding was occurring at night when most people are sleeping and it can take extra time to move to higher ground. Based upon reporting from the scene, the most serious inundation occurred a few hours after the flash flood warnings were issued.

• Almost 24 hours before the flooding began, AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a Severe Weather Threat: Flash Flooding AccuWeather Alerts™ notification, highlighting the increasing risk for dangerous flash flooding. This notification was issued almost 9 hours BEFORE the NWS and all other known sources issued a Flash Flood Watch.

AccuWeather’s more advance warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and customers of the AccuWeather Premium+ feature in the AccuWeather app.

Deadly flooding in Texas

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, often more advance notifications of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is an additional example of the many weather events where AccuWeather’s forecasts, with proven Superior Accuracy and impact descriptions, helped people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

>>Learn more about how your business can better prepare for flash flooding with AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings