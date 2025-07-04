Severe weather to rumble in the central US through the holiday weekend

While heavy rain will be the primary concern in Texas, thunderstorms farther north are expected to bring additional hazards.

A stormy pattern is taking shape across the Upper Midwest for the Independence Day weekend.

Thunderstorms rumbled across parts of Texas and the Upper Midwest early Friday, greeting some residents with a stormy start to the Fourth of July. While heavy rain will be the primary concern in Texas, thunderstorms farther north are expected to bring additional hazards.

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring an area from the eastern Dakotas into western Minnesota for a moderate risk of storms containing damaging wind gusts, hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. Unfortunately, the storms are going to linger into the evening. This could have an impact on any fireworks planned for Friday evening.

Storms will continue farther south and east into Friday night but will lose some intensity as they do so.

More storms into Saturday

Anyone planning to extend their holiday celebrations into the weekend should keep an eye on the sky. While the overall risk for severe weather may ease slightly, storms are expected to cover a broader area.

Thunderstorms will target two separate areas on Saturday, including a zone stretching from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to eastern Kansas and western Missouri. This region, just east of Friday’s storms, could face damaging wind gusts, hail and flooding downpours.

The second area will set up over the Rockies. A large swath from Montana southward into northeastern New Mexico will have the potential for thunderstorms producing damaging wind gusts and hail. An isolated tornado is not completely out of the question, particularly in Montana and northeastern Wyoming.

Holiday weekend to wrap on a stormy note

Showers and thunderstorms will linger across the Midwest to close out the long weekend, but severe weather is unlikely in that region. Farther west, however, the story changes as Saturday’s storms in the Rockies push into the Plains. The system will move east slowly, keeping the severe weather threat alive for some of the same areas into Sunday. Hail and damaging winds will remain the main hazards.

Multiple days of severe weather into next week

The severe weather will continue into Monday when people are returning to work after the long holiday weekend. The overall pattern will feature building heat in the West, and as energy in the atmosphere moves up and over the heat dome in the West, multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected in a zone from the Plains into the Ohio Valley and the Tennessee Valley.

"As we move beyond the holiday weekend into Monday through Wednesday, each day could bring the risk of clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms diving southward around the periphery of the heat dome," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

While it is a little too early to pinpoint specific areas and hazards, Pydynoski added, "Damaging winds and localized flash flooding from repeated downpours could occur during this time."

As the jet stream shifts late next week, thunderstorms may return to areas that started the week on a cooler note. Some of these storms could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours.

