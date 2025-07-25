Water rescues and a home swept away as flash flooding slams Ruidoso again

Less than three weeks after deadly flooding killed three people in Ruidoso, more flash floods returned to the mountain town prompting water rescues, power outages and widespread damage.

Flash flooding swept through the Village of Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Thursday, July 24, prompting water rescues, road closures, and widespread damage—just weeks after deadly flooding devastated the same community.

Heavy monsoon rainfall triggered flash floods near the village, where video captured a mobile home being swept down Cedar Creek. The flooding occurred in the area of Paradise Canyon Drive, and additional videos shared by residents showed muddy water tearing through roadways and uprooting trees.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that remained in effect until 3:30 p.m. MDT, stating that thunderstorms were producing flash flooding in and around the South Fork burn scar.

➡️ A Flash Flood Watch is in effect today for Hermits Peak Calf Canyon & Ruidoso burn scars + all of northeast NM. Heavy rainfall & severe storms may cause flash flooding!

➡️Drier conditions Friday thru the weekend. Temps trending ⬆️

➡️Monsoon moisture returns next week! #nmwx pic.twitter.com/866C6ii4D7 — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) July 24, 2025

The Village of Ruidoso echoed the warning on Facebook, calling it “a dangerous and life-threatening situation” and urging people not to travel unless evacuating.

“Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads,” the post said. “Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.”

At least five people were rescued from vehicles caught in floodwaters outside of Ruidoso, according to KOAT 7 News. All were reported safe, and there were no immediate reports of injuries or missing people.

The flood also caused power outages in multiple neighborhoods, including Davis Drive, Spruce Drive, Yellow Pine Road, and parts of Brady Canyon, according to the Village of Ruidoso. Emergency shelters were opened at Eastern New Mexico University—Ruidoso and the Ruidoso Community Center.

It was less than three weeks ago, on July 8, that catastrophic flash flooding killed three people—including two children—and destroyed homes and vehicles throughout the area.

This time-lapse video captures the moment this trading post quickly floods in the event of severe weather in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on July 8, leaving the entire place a complete mess.

That flooding followed a period of heavy rain directly over the South Fork Fire burn scar, which intensified runoff and debris flow into the Rio Ruidoso. The river rose more than 19 feet in less than an hour and ultimately crested at 20.24 feet—shattering a decades-old record.

Last summer, the South Fork and Salt fires destroyed more than 850 homes near Ruidoso. Weeks later, additional rainfall triggered flash flooding across those burn scars. That stripped terrain remains a lasting flood threat across the region.

As of Friday morning, multiple roads remained closed, and the potential for more rain continues into the weekend.