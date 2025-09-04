NWS expands instant flood mapping tool to cover 60% of population

The tool gives weather forecasters a real-time, street-level look at flood waters, allowing them to gather data for potential flood watches and warnings.

Flood waters from the Ohio River have closed off highway ramps to Interstate 71 for several days as local residents wait for waters to recede April 9 in Louisville, Ky. The National Weather Service provides a real-time, street-level visualization of flooding in areas of the United States where about 60% of the population lives. (Photo Credit: John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo)

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service announced Wednesday it has expanded its real-time flood mapping tool to cover about 60% of the U.S. population, double its coverage from a year ago.

The agency introduced its experimental Flood Inundation Mapping tool in 2023, at the time covering 10% of the U.S. population in areas including Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. The tool gives weather forecasters a real-time, street-level look at flood waters, allowing them to gather data for potential flood watches and warnings. The FIM also includes a five-day inundation forecast and streamflow prediction.

A pedestrian balances while holding an umbrella on a concrete wall divider separating traffic along FDR Drive in lower Manhattan during a rain storm on September 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo)

Areas from the Mid-Atlantic, eastern Great Lakes, Lower Mississippi Valley, central Gulf Coast, the Pacific Northwest, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were added in 2024, increasing coverage to 30%.

New coverage includes Hawaii, the West Coast, part of south central Alaska, the Southwest, the Great Plains, the Great Lakes and interior Southeast.

David Vallee, director of the NWS' Service Innovation and Partnership division, said flooding is the United States' most frequent severe weather threat and costliest natural disaster.

The Grafton Market has displayed its displeasure with the rising Mississippi River and the near historic flooding levels in Grafton, Ill., on June 7, 2019. (Photo Credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo)

"Expanding our FIM availability has been a game-changer in providing actionable, real-time information to emergency and water resource managers, and will expand the delivery of impact-based decision support services to our core partners who work to keep Americans safe and informed," he said.

The United Nations released a similar tool, the World Flood Mapping Tool, in 2021. Instead of showing real-time flooding levels, however, it draws on four decades of flooding data to show governments where their flood defenses and responses should be focused.

The NWS said it plans to have its FIM tool fully in use for communities nationwide.